Skip to main content

Oklahoma DT Target Picks Texas A&M

Lebbeus Overton, the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the 2022 class before reclassifying to 2023, was set to visit the Sooners for their Spring Game on April 23.
Lebbeus Overton

Texas A&M's No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class just got even better.

As expected, Lebbeus Overton on Friday picked Texas A&M over Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. According to Texas, Overton has signed his National Letter of Intent.

Overton was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, but chose to reclassify to 2022 and start his college football career this fall. He chose Texas A&M during a nationally televised ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Overton, whose father Milton played at OU in the 1990s, is the eighth 5-star prospect as rated by 247 Sports to join Jimbo Fisher's Class of 2022, which includes 29 newcomers in all.

Overton, from Alpharetta, GA, had previously announced he would take his official visit to OU on April 23 for the Sooners' annual Red/White Game. That raised hopes that Brent Venables and new defensive tackles coach Todd Bates could land OU's first 5-star defensive tackle since Jamarkus McFarland in 2009.

Instead, the Sooners' '22 class holds steady at No. 8 overall in the 247 Sports team rankings. OU's class, a group of 21 that consists 10 early enrollees already on campus, includes three defensive tackles: 4-star Gracen Halton from San Diego, 3-star Cedric Roberts of Pflugerville, TX, and 3-star Alton Tarber of Deerfield Beach, FL.

Jordan Bowers
Other Sooners

Sooners Punch Ticket to Norman Regional Final

By Ross Lovelace1 hour ago
Peyton Bowen Battle 7v7 Highlights
Football

WATCH: 2023 4-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Battle 7v7 Highlights

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Harrington, Justin
Football

Confirmed: DB Justin Harrington is Back With Oklahoma

By Josh Callaway4 hours ago
Bob Stoops-Brent Venables visor
Football

Drake Stoops, Brent Venables Reunion Recalls Memories of Family Night, Play Days at Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover4 hours ago
SB - Alyssa Brito
Football

Oklahoma Ready to Host Non-Conference Series Against UAB

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
Baker Mayfield Heisman
Football

Oklahoma Announces Details for Baker Mayfield Statue Reveal

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
3-31 Skip Johnson
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
FB - Brent Venables, Cale Gundy, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 116

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago