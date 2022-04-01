Oklahoma DT Target Picks Texas A&M

Lebbeus Overton, the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the 2022 class before reclassifying to 2023, was set to visit the Sooners for their Spring Game on April 23.

Andrew West/The News-Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M's No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class just got even better.

As expected, Lebbeus Overton on Friday picked Texas A&M over Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. According to Texas, Overton has signed his National Letter of Intent.

Overton was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, but chose to reclassify to 2022 and start his college football career this fall. He chose Texas A&M during a nationally televised ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Overton, whose father Milton played at OU in the 1990s, is the eighth 5-star prospect as rated by 247 Sports to join Jimbo Fisher's Class of 2022, which includes 29 newcomers in all.

Overton, from Alpharetta, GA, had previously announced he would take his official visit to OU on April 23 for the Sooners' annual Red/White Game. That raised hopes that Brent Venables and new defensive tackles coach Todd Bates could land OU's first 5-star defensive tackle since Jamarkus McFarland in 2009.

Instead, the Sooners' '22 class holds steady at No. 8 overall in the 247 Sports team rankings. OU's class, a group of 21 that consists 10 early enrollees already on campus, includes three defensive tackles: 4-star Gracen Halton from San Diego, 3-star Cedric Roberts of Pflugerville, TX, and 3-star Alton Tarber of Deerfield Beach, FL.