Oklahoma Duo Officially Ruled Out of Texas Clash
Deion Burks and Kade McIntyre will officially miss Oklahoma’s tilt with Texas.
The duo were downgraded from questionable to out on Thursday’s SEC Availability Report, a blow for OU’s offense.
Just as was the case against Auburn, the No. 18-ranked Sooners (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will have to do without a number of key skill position players against the No. 1-ranked Longhorns (5-0, 1-0).
Burks, who will miss his second game of the year, leads OU with 26 catches for 201 yards and three scores.
McIntyre hasn’t caught a pass yet this year, as he’s been primarily used as a blocking tight end by offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.
Texas, however, got good news on Thursday.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers was removed from the report, meaning he is fully available to start the contest.
Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Thursday that the veteran quarterback would retake his spot at the head of Texas’ explosive attack in place of Arch Manning, who filled in during Ewers’ absence.
Oklahoma is preparing for the return of linebacker Dasan McCullough and running back Taylor Tatum, who both were absent from Wednesday’s initial availability report.
McCullough has yet to feature to this point in 2024.
Tatum exited OU’s contest against Tennessee in the first half, and he missed the Sooners’ 27-21 victory over Auburn. The true freshman is Oklahoma’s third-leading rusher, carrying the ball 18 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a reception for nine yards and a score.
Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. completed passes to four teammates against Auburn.
He found tight end Bauer Sharp four times for 43 yards, as well as completing three passes to J.J. Hester for 86 yards, two passes to former Texas receiver Brenen Thompson for 30 yards and a two-yard completion to Jaquaize Pettaway.
Of OU’s available pass catchers, Sharp leads the team this year with 18 catches for 159 yards and a score. Thompson has 10 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown this year, and Hester’s total production for the season all came against Auburn.
Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line will be as healthy as its been all year against Texas.
Right tackle Jake Taylor returned the lineup against Auburn, and interior offensive lineman Troy Everett is available again, though he has yet to feature this year.
Taylor, right guard Febechi Nwaiwu, center Branson Hickman, left guard Jacob Sexton and left tackle Michael Tarquin were able to complete the entire contest against the Tigers, and that starting five got an opportunity to gel over Oklahoma’s bye week.
Kicker Tyler Keltner will also be available against the Longhorns, OU coach Brent Venables confirmed last week. In Keltner’s absence, Zach Schmit was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals, serving as a crucial piece in the Sooners’ six-point win.
The 120th installment of the Red River Rivalry will kick off inside the Cotton Bowl at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the top 20 clash will be broadcast on ABC.