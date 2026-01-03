Dolphins vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Bet on Drake Maye)
The New England Patriots will put a cap on their season on Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they need to take care of business against the Dolphins and hope the Chargers can upset the Broncos.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this game.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets
- Drake Maye OVER 246.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Quinn Ewers OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-128)
- TreVeyon Henderson Anytime Touchdown (+110)
Drake Maye OVER 246.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Drake Maye has a chance to put a stamp on his MVP resume with a strong performance on Sunday. That, paired with the fact that the Patriots need to win this game to have any shot at the No. 1 seed, should lead to Maye throwing the ball early and often. The Dolphins' secondary ranks 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback success rate.
Quinn Ewers OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-128)
Quinn Ewers has already thrown two interceptions across his two starts this season, and he has a bad throw percentage of 12.1%. Now, with this being the Dolphins' last game, I foresee them asking Ewers to throw the ball a lot in this game so they can see what they have in the rookie quarterback. All of that could lead to him throwing an interception, which is a great bet at -128 odds.
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime Touchdown (+110)
If Week 17 is any indication, TreVeyon Henderson could be taking over the role as the primary running back heading into the playoffs. He played 51.5% of offensive snaps last week, carrying the ball 19 times for 82 rushing yards. I'm surprised to see his odds at plus-money to score a touchdown on Sunday.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!