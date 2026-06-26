How Are Oklahoma’s Players Graded in EA Sports’ New College Football Video Game?

In a few weeks, the Sooners will be “in the game.”

EA Sports is set to release its newest college football video game — EA College Football 27 — on July 9.

On Thursday, the developer released ratings for each player who chose to be included in this year’s game. And after the Sooners reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, their players saw more favorable initial ratings than they did in last year’s game.

Here are some of OU’s highest-rated players:

DL David Stone

Rating: 94

Junior defensive tackle David Stone is widely expected to one day be a first-round draft pick, so it’s unsurprising that he earned Oklahoma’s highest grade.

With a 94 rating, Stone is the top-rated defensive tackle in the game, beating out Oregon’s A’Mauri Washington (93), Texas Tech’s A.J. Holmes (92), Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker (92) and Ole Miss’ Will Echoles (92).

As a sophomore, Stone registered 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks.

WR Isaiah Sategna

Rating: 90

After transferring in from Arkansas, wideout Isaiah Sategna was OU’s most reliable offensive weapon in 2025.

Sategna caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns, serving as John Mateer’s most consistent option through the air.

The wide receiver will have a 90 overall rating at launch, just missing out at the top 10 in his position group. Sategna’s 96 speed rating, though, is higher than any of those wideouts ranked in the top 10.

CB Eli Bowen

Rating: 90

Cornerback Eli Bowen didn’t have a sophomore slump in 2025, and as a result, his rating is 90.

Bowen’s grade puts him tied for ninth in EA College Football 27’s position rankings for cornerbacks.

Bowen finished his second college football season with 24 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six.

QB John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer scores a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Rating: 89

EA Sports’ game developers evidently seem to believe that pre-injury Mateer is the most accurate depiction of the Sooners’ quarterback.

With an 89 rating, Mateer is the 10th-ranked signal caller for the game’s launch. Only three SEC quarterbacks — Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss (93), Texas’ Arch Manning (91) and LSU’s Sam Leavitt (90) — hold higher grades than Mateer. (It appears that Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton won’t be in the game, as his name cannot be searched on EA Sports’ online database).

In 2025, Mateer’s first season at OU, he completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

LB Kip Lewis

Rating: 89

Like Mateer, linebacker Kip Lewis fell just below 90 at 89.

Lewis will boast a stellar 96 awareness rating in the game, and his 85 agility rating is better than three of the game’s top four mike linebackers.

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Despite having the opportunity to enter the NFL Draft, Lewis chose to return to Oklahoma in 2026 after logging 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups last year.

Other notable ratings

Four Sooners were also graded in the high 80s, as kicker Tate Sandell, wide receiver Trell Harris, defensive end Taylor Wein and safety Peyton Bowen each received 87 ratings.

Sandell won OU’s first-ever Lou Groza Award in 2025. The transfer kicker — who came to Norman from UTSA — made 24 field goals in a row and went 8-for-9 on attempts longer than 50 yards.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares for a field goal against LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Harris has yet to play for the Sooners, as he transferred to OU from Virginia in January. The receiver recorded 847 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions in 2025, helping the Cavaliers reach the ACC Championship Game.

Wein enjoyed a breakout season last year. He ended his redshirt sophomore campaign with 39 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Peyton Bowen, Eli’s older brother, started in all 13 of OU’s games and earned Second Team All-SEC honors. He finished 2025 with 47 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a tackle for loss.