Oklahoma Earns Commitment from Class of 2027 3-star Offensive Lineman

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class already leads the nation, and it is only getting larger.

The Sooners earned a pledge from offensive lineman Isaac Coughran on Tuesday, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Isaac Coughran has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 295 IOL from Katy, TX chose the Sooners over Arizona, Baylor, Houston, and Rutgers



“BOOMER! #OUDNA Romans 12:11-12”⁰⁰https://t.co/0tjXBuFwrO pic.twitter.com/8hIYQjmYOL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2026

Coughran hails from Katy, TX, and he is listed at 6-4 and 295 pounds. He is a consensus 3-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 531 overall prospect and the No. 31 interior offensive lineman from the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Prior to 2025, Coughran played at defensive tackle, but he switched sides of the ball ahead of his junior year — and Coughran adapted to his new position quickly.

While playing for Katy High School, Coughran earned first team all-district honors for his performance on the offensive line. Coughran helped Katy finish the season 10-3 and win an area championship.

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247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks noted that while Coughran may lack the length to play tackle at the college level, his athleticism stands out.

“Owns a dense, stout build with a strong, flexible lower half,” Brooks said in his evaluation of Coughran. “Combines agility with foot quickness and power. Consistency in hand placement is a work in progress, but quickness off the ball and footwork in general are promising.”

Coughran earned the attention of several other major programs, as he also collected offers from Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Washington State and New Mexico.

Coughran announced last week that he will take an official visit to Oklahoma from May 29-31. Now, he’ll tour Norman as a commit instead of as a target.

Blessed to be locked in for an official visit to @OU_Football May 29–31! 🔒



Grateful for @OU_CoachB and the staff for believing in me and this opportunity.

Excited to get back to Norman and continue building relationships. God is great!



Katy HS | OL | 2027@RecruitKatyFB… pic.twitter.com/c7cQeZlv7C — Isaac Coughran (@isaac_coughran) March 23, 2026

With Coughran’s commitment, Oklahoma has now received commitments from five offensive linemen from the Class of 2027. The other four o-line commits are Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny, Luke Wilson and Tyson Ross. Per 247Sports, Hackett and Penny are 4-star prospects, while Wilson and Ross are 3-stars.

Overall, the Sooners have earned pledges from 20 players from the 2027 class. OU’s class is ranked No. 1 nationally by all major recruiting networks, and according to 247Sports, 11 of the Sooners’ 20 commits are ranked as 4-star prospects or better.

Oklahoma’s recruiting achievements for the 2027 cycle follow its 2026 efforts in which the Sooners signed 24 players and ended with the No. 15 class nationally, per 247Sports.

Coughran’s commitment comes in the midst of OU’s spring football season. The Sooners are hoping to build on their 2025 campaign in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

OU will host UTEP for its season opener on Sept. 5.