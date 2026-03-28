Observations from Oklahoma's Second Open Spring Practice of 2026

NORMAN — Oklahoma held another spring practice on Saturday, and local media got a roughly 30-minute window to film and photograph.

Here are some observations from the Sooners On SI staff:

Injuries/Players that didn’t fully participate

True freshman linebacker Beau Jandreau did not participate in practice. He overlooked practice from a chair on the concourse of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Jandreau was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026 and hails from Chandler, AZ.

did not participate in practice. He overlooked practice from a chair on the concourse of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Jandreau was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026 and hails from Chandler, AZ. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi remained on a scooter for the entirety of the viewing period. Akinkunmi, who hails from East London, England, combined for 10 offensive snaps during his first two seasons at OU.

remained on a scooter for the entirety of the viewing period. Akinkunmi, who hails from East London, England, combined for 10 offensive snaps during his first two seasons at OU. Junior defensive lineman David Stone appeared in full pads during the viewing period, but he did not participate in any full-contact reps. Stone tried to attempt one during one of the Sooners’ positional drills, but defensive tackles coach Todd Bates waved him off. Stone notched eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his sophomore season.

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General observations