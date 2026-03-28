Observations from Oklahoma's Second Open Spring Practice of 2026
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NORMAN — Oklahoma held another spring practice on Saturday, and local media got a roughly 30-minute window to film and photograph.
Here are some observations from the Sooners On SI staff:
Injuries/Players that didn’t fully participate
- True freshman linebacker Beau Jandreau did not participate in practice. He overlooked practice from a chair on the concourse of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Jandreau was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026 and hails from Chandler, AZ.
- Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi remained on a scooter for the entirety of the viewing period. Akinkunmi, who hails from East London, England, combined for 10 offensive snaps during his first two seasons at OU.
- Junior defensive lineman David Stone appeared in full pads during the viewing period, but he did not participate in any full-contact reps. Stone tried to attempt one during one of the Sooners’ positional drills, but defensive tackles coach Todd Bates waved him off. Stone notched eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his sophomore season.
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General observations
- Running back Xavier Robinson appeared to tweak his ankle during one of the offensive drills. Robinson walked a few yards away from the offensive group before talking with running backs coach Deland McCullough. Robinson wasn’t with the running backs for the remainder of the viewing period.
- Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was particularly critical of sophomore offensive tackle Michael Fasusi during the second period of practice. Fasusi appeared on 676 offensive snaps for the Sooners as a true freshman in 2025.
- OU head coach Brent Venables stayed near new tight ends coach Jason Witten, who was hired in January.
- Witten, though, showed his vocal leadership during a mixed-position drill with tight ends and offensive linemen. He simply shouted at his position group to “wake up” after a rep that he wasn’t pleased with.
- Defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe alternated his reps between cornerback and cheetah. (Cheetah is a hybrid position in Venables’ defense that combines the responsibilities of a linebacker and a defensive back).
- True freshman edge rusher Jake Kreul impressed defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis during one of his positional reps, as Chavis said, “way to work, young buck” after he completed the drill.
- True freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. was all ears, spending much of the viewing period interacting with McCullough.
- Everyone on the field wore guardian caps to prevent head injuries.
- Transfer running back Lloyd Avant’s stiff arm was particularly forceful during ball-security drills. Avant transferred to OU after spending the 2025 season at Colorado State.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.