Oklahoma Hosts Handful of Prospects for Unofficial Visits

Several prospective Sooners were in Norman for the first week of spring ball.

Greydon Howell, a Class of 2027 athlete from Broken Bow, OK, who committed to OU earlier this month, attended the Sooners’ practice on Saturday.

At Broken Bow High School, Howell does a bit of everything. He threw for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,514 yards and 20 touchdowns. Howell is also a star baseball and basketball player at the high school.

Also pictured with Howell and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is Xavier Okwufulueze, who signed with Oklahoma in December. Okwufulueze, from Owasso, OK, was ranked as the No. 7 player from Oklahoma in the 2026 class.

Okwufulueze is one of three OU signees who did not enroll in January. The 3-star wide receiver will join the team in June, along with edge rusher Daniel Norman and defensive back Lebron Bauer.

Wide receiver Gage Gibbons of Edmond, OK, another 2027 recruit, also posted photos from Saturday’s practice.

Gibbons, who is listed at 5-10 and 170 pounds, attends Deer Creek High School. He caught 61 passes for 682 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Gibbons has yet to earn an offer from OU, but he has received offers from UTEP, Air Force, Army, Sacramento State and Arkansas State.

Sources also told Sooners On SI that offensive tackle Cooper Hackett was at Saturday’s practice.

Hackett is ranked as a 5-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports grades him as a 4-star. The Fort Gibson, OK, native is a consensus top-50 recruit in the Class of 2027, and he is listed at 6-7 and 250 pounds.

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Hackett originally committed to Texas Tech in August, but in September, he flipped his pledge from the Red Raiders to the Sooners.

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by all major recruiting networks with 19 commits. Of the Sooners’ 19 pledges, 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

Sooners offer 2028 athlete

Oklahoma also sent an offer to an up-and-coming athlete from the 2028 class.

Kevo Marshall of Pascagoula, MS, announced Tuesday that the Sooners had sent him an offer.

Marshall is listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds. He is an unranked prospect, per Rivals.

Despite not having any stars next to his name, Marshall has collected offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Tulane, UNLV and South Alabama.