Oklahoma Earns Commitment of Top In-State Offensive Lineman

Jacob Sexton committed to the Sooners on Saturday over four other schools.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up a major in-state commitment on Saturday night.

Jacob Sexton, a consensus 4-star offensive tackle from Deer Creek High School, announced his verbal pledge to OU on Twitter.

Sexton committed to the Sooners over Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle is rated the No. 24 offensive tackle in the country and the fourth best prospect in Oklahoma by 247 Sports.

The Sooners were in early on Sexton, allowing for plenty of time to form a great bond between Sexton and the coaching staff, he told SI Sooners in March.

“They were one of my first, I think, seven or eight offers, so they were pretty quick to pull the trigger on that and so I’ve been able to build good bonds with them and gotten to go to a whole bunch of gameday experiences and everything before COVID,” Sexton said.

Sexton has wowed over the past 12 months, and he said he relied on his wrestling background not just to dominate at the line of scrimmage, but to stay in shape throughout the pandemic.

“Wrestling is a huge deal for me and man, I’ll tell you what, coming out of that I’m in the greatest shape of the year,” he said. “They always push me really hard and, you know, really great conditioning.”

Bill Bedenbaugh is starting to load up, as Sexton joins Orange, TX, product Demetrius Hunter to represent the offensive line in Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class.

Though Bedenbaugh is far from done, he’ll be pleased to have two marquee recruits who can play across the interior and exterior of the line.

Sexton is the ninth member of the 2022 class, and joins Gavin Sawchuk as the two players to verbally commit to Oklahoma since the ChampU BBQ. 

Jacob Sexton
Football

