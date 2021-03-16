Oklahoma target Jacob Sexton intent on committing before '21 football season

Impressing against the region's best at Under Armour Dallas, Deer Creek OT Jacob Sexton wants to take his visits and make his school decision this summer

Jacob Sexton Photo: Ryan Chapman, AllSooners.com

DALLAS — On Sunday, the best high school recruits from Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas assembled for the Under Armour All-American Camp series’ annual North Texas stop.

Organizers and coaches alike raved about the talent present at the camp, citing on multiple occasions that the group of recruits, specifically along the offensive and defensive lines, formed top to bottom one of the most talented camp rosters the Under Armour All-American series has seen.

Among the standout offensive lineman was Oklahoma target Jacob Sexton from Deer Creek High School in Edmond.

Sexton, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 285 pounds, is rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports’ composite ranking and is one of the highest rated recruits in the state.

The camp was one of the first opportunities for high school athletes to get back on the football field after the 2020 football season, and Sexton said he loved the opportunity to get out and compete.

“It was great. Really excited to be back out competing and finally doing something normal football-wise,” he told SI Sooners on Sunday. “It was really good.”

Though the football season came to a close, Sexton’s work wasn’t finished. He rolled straight from work on the gridiron into wrestling for Deer Creek.

“Wrestling is a huge deal for me and man, I’ll tell you what, coming out of that I’m in the greatest shape of the year,” he said. “They always push me really hard and, you know, really great conditioning.”

Not only is wrestling a passion of Sexton’s, he understands how the sport can help him on the football field.

“Leverage is huge. Leverage and balance are the huge top two that really put a factor back into football,” he said. “Balance is really good because they’re pulling and pushing on you just like football.”

The results on the field speak for themselves, as Sexton holds scholarship offers from over 15 Power 5 programs spanning the nation. Recently, he narrowed his recruitment down to his top five, consisting of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Sexton said there was lots to love about all five schools as he looks to focus in on making his college decision.

“OU and OSU are both really good places, the coaching staff is great,” Sexton said. “Alabama, you know, that’s championships.

“Texas A&M, (offensive line) coach (Josh) Henson, he’s a great dude. Great place, we haven’t gotten to visit there, (would) like to see facilities and stuff, but we did go for a game versus Florida earlier this year. … Then UT, Texas, that was really good to see as well. I got to go to a camp, I believe, my freshman year, so we got to see somewhat of their campus and everything but we never got to go into the facilities or anything like that.”

Residing in-state, Sexton said he’s been able to build a good relationship with Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the entire offensive staff for the Sooners.

“They were one of my first, I think, seven or eight offers, so they were pretty quick to pull the trigger on that and so I’ve been able to build good bonds with them and gotten to go to a whole bunch of gameday experiences and everything before COVID,” Sexton said.

An impression that stuck with Sexton is when he got to meet with head coach Lincoln Riley at one of Oklahoma’s Junior Day events.

Jacob Sexton Photo: Matt Galatzan, Longhorns Country

“I got offered on their Junior Day, so I got to actually talk to Coach Riley in his office and everything, so that was really cool,” he said.

With the recruiting dead period extended until at least the end of May, Sexton said a decision isn’t imminent, but he would like to ideally commit to his school before the start of the 2021 football season.

“I’d like to kind of do it here in the next six months just before the next football season,” he said. “As long as I can go out and see these other three places (Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama) that I hadn’t seen a whole bunch of, so that’s really my goal right now is to go see the places I haven’t and make sure that when I commit, it’s the right place for me.

“I don’t plan on decommitting, that’s not something I want to do.”