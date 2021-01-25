Oklahoma finalizes 2021 non-con schedule

Oklahoma formally announced its 2021 football schedule on Monday.

The Sooners open the season on the road at a Group of 5 opponent, play an FCS team who's playing its 2020 schedule this spring, and revisit one of college football's most historic rivalries.

SI Sooners previously detailed the 2021 schedule two weeks ago, but today it became official.

OU opens Sept. 4 at Tulane — at 30,000-seat Yulman Stadium in New Orleans — then host FCS Western Carolina on Sept. 11 before closing the non-conference slate with former conference rival Nebraska Sept. 18 in Norman.

Sept. 4: at Tulane

Sept. 11: Western Carolina

Sept. 18: Nebraska

TBA: at Baylor

TBA: Texas (at Dallas)

TBA: Iowa State

TBA: at Oklahoma State

TBA: Texas Tech

TBA: at Kansas

TBA: TCU

TBA: at Kansas State

TBA: West Virginia

Tulane, of the American Athletic Conference, went 6-6 last season and played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It's OU's eighth game in the state of Louisiana — all in New Orleans. The previous eight were in the Sugar Bowl. In the only other meeting between the schools, OU won 56-14 in 2017. That was the first of a three-game contract; the final game will be in Norman in 2024.

OU's game against Western Carolina is its first against the Catamounts. WCU played three road games this season — Liberty, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina — and went 0-3. The Catamounts adjusted to the pandemic shutdown by moving their schedule from the fall to the spring. They're scheduled to play eight Southern Conference games beginning on Feb. 20.

The OU-Nebraska game rekindles one of college football's most storied rivalries. OU (50) and Nebraska (46) have won more conference championships than any other program, including a run of 44 of 48 in the Big Seven/Big Eight.Their last meeting came in the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, when the Sooners overcame a 17-point deficit to win 23-20.

This year's game commemorates the 50th anniversary of the "Game of the Century" meeting in Norman on Nov. 25, 1971. The No. 1-ranked Cornhuskers beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Thanksgiving Day.This year's Big 12 Conference schedule will be announced later.

Season tickets can be renewed online at SoonerSports.com. The deadline for renewal is April 30. New ticket inquiries can be made by calling (405) 325-2424 or can be found here.