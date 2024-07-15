Oklahoma Football Announces Expanded Tailgating Options For 2024 Season
NORMAN — Oklahoma football fans will be able to tailgate “anywhere on campus except for a limited number of areas” next season, the university announced in a release Monday.
The university’s expanded tailgate options include Boyd Lawn, Duck Pond, Asp Avenue, Brooks Street and Lindsey Street. A map outlining each designated tailgating area can be found here.
All designated tailgating areas but Lindsey Street will be available for fans to occupy at noon the day before games and to set up at 5 p.m. Lindsey street will be available to occupy at 5 p.m. the day before games and to set up at 7 a.m. on game days.
“Game day in Norman has always united generations of Sooners, and as we gear up for our first football season in the SEC, we’re excited to make enhancements that will take the OU tailgating scene to the next level,” Joe Harroz Jr., president of the University of Oklahoma, said in the statement. “With more fans than ever expected to join us this year, the energy and passion of the OU Family will make this season unforgettable, showcasing the unrivaled spirit of Sooner Magic as we enter this thrilling new chapter in the SEC."
The expansion plan includes a new route for the Walk of Champions, a game day tradition that allows fans to see OU’s players off before they enter the facility for home games.
The new bus route will drop players off at the corner of Brooks Street and Jenkins Avenue. They will walk west along Brooks Street and enter Memorial Stadium from its north side at Gate 6.
“Our first season in the SEC will be like no other – from opponents to stadium energy to the level of play we’ll all enjoy – and we’re so excited to see how our fans meet the moment with their enthusiasm and support,” Harroz said. “Tailgating, of course, is a huge part of the game day experience, and these changes will continue to ready us by creating an environment for both OU and visiting team fans. We appreciate the university’s efforts to expand our tailgating locations. We know a raucous tailgating scene is a huge pride point in our new conference, and we want Norman to show the rest of the SEC what Oklahoma is all about. We’re also eager to share information on other fan amenities we have in store for this inaugural season, as we know they will elevate the game day experience even more."
Oklahoma will play its first four 2024 games at home and will host seven of its total 12 games: 6 p.m., Aug. 30 (Friday) vs. Temple; 6:45 p.m., Sept. 7 vs. Houston; 2:30 p.m., Sep. 14 vs. Tulane; Sep. 21 vs. Tennessee; Oct. 19 vs. South Carolina; Nov. 2 vs. Maine; and Nov. 23 vs. Alabama.