Oklahoma Freshman DL Named to Freshman All-SEC Team
First-year Oklahoma defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Thursday. The selections were made by the SEC's head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.
A native of Indianapolis, IN, Jackson has appeared in all 12 games for the Sooners, starting nine at defensive tackle.
He was also recognized as a True Freshman All-American by On3. Jackson has totaled 28 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and one pass breakup this season. He has recorded at least one tackle in 11 games, including a career-high five tackles against Texas on October 12. He also registered four tackles each against South Carolina on October 19 and Alabama on November 23, and added three tackles against Tennessee on September 21 and Missouri on November 9.
Jackson made history in Oklahoma's season opener against Temple on August 30, becoming just the fourth true freshman to start on the defensive line in a season opener, and the first since Tommie Harris in 2001. He earned his first career sack against South Carolina and added another sack against Missouri. Additionally, he recorded a tackle for loss in the game against Alabama.
Part of an Oklahoma defense that ranks highly nationally, Jackson has helped the Sooners secure the ninth spot in tackles for loss (7.7 per game), third in the SEC and 13th nationally in rushing defense (105.8 yards per game allowed), 16th nationally in sacks (2.9 per game), 21st in total defense (318.3 yards per game), and 34th in scoring defense (21.6 points per game).
Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC) will face Navy (8-3, 6-2 AAC) in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, December 27, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.