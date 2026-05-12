Freshman Tyler Ruxer Brings Great 'Instincts' to Oklahoma's Tight End Group

Heading into 2026, Oklahoma’s tight end room looks far more different than any other position group did in 2025.

The Sooners hired NFL great Jason Witten to replace Joe Jon Finley as their tight ends coach. OU also signed three tight ends — Rocky Beers, Hayden Hansen and Jack Van Dorselaer — from the transfer portal.

Oklahoma also signed two tight ends as part of its 2026 recruiting class: Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix.

Ruxer stands 6-4, weighs 225 pounds and hails from Meinrad, IN. He was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2026, per Rivals.

As a true freshman, Ruxer likely won’t get any starting reps in 2026. But the young tight end is ready to help lay the groundwork for future success out of the position group.

“We have a great relationship in the room,” Ruxer said. “There’s an understanding that the tight end room needs to get a lot better.”

As a senior at Heritage Hills High School, Ruxer caught 53 passes for 819 yards and seven touchdowns. He logged 893 yards and 12 touchdowns on 43 receptions as a junior.

When Ruxer signed with OU in December, OU coach Brent Venables called him a “tremendous competitor.”

“Great instincts, great ball skills and people across the country were fighting all the way to the 11th hour trying to get him to flip,” Venables said. “Thankful for his loyalty along with everyone else.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Ruxer highlighted his speed as one of his top attributes. In addition to football, Ruxer ran track and field throughout high school.

The true freshman believes that his quickness will be tough for opposing defenses to prepare for.

“Witten talked to me about this, too, playing off of your strengths,” Ruxer said. “Speed’s a big part of that, being able to play to my strengths and be that flex tight end and slowly growing to be a true versatile two-way tight end.”

Hansen and Beers are the most experienced tight ends on OU’s roster, and as a result, those two will likely get the most playing time in the fall. Hansen combined for 1,827 snaps over three seasons at Florida, while Beers will play his sixth college football season in 2026 after stops at Air Force, Florida International and Colorado State.

It’s possible that Ruxer gets playing time in lopsided contests or on special teams, but his most productive days are still ahead of him.

Though he’ll likely be buried on the depth chart when fall camp arrives, Ruxer has used his first few months in Norman to learn from his more experienced teammates.

“I think as a collective group, we've come to the consensus that we need to make this group be a weapon for our offense,” Ruxer said. “I really embraced that, having those guys with that much wisdom and all the experience that they have. There's a lot to learn from them.”