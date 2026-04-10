TE Hayden Hansen on Oklahoma's Run Game: 'I've Got Some News For You, It's Here'

NORMAN — A 'pathetic' run game from the past few seasons may be a thing of the past.

That's what you'll hear if you talk to transfer tight end Hayden Hansen, one of the more influential players in this whole run-game-improvement mission.

Coming from Florida, where he played three seasons of SEC football, Hansen knows a thing or two about strong rushing attacks. The Gators rushed for over 1,700 yards each season Hansen was there, thanks in part to his blocking ability.

Now as an Oklahoma Sooner, Hansen likes what he sees developing already this spring.

"I've got some news for you, (the run game is) here," Hansen said Thursday after practice. "It's looking good. We are pounding the rock, every practice. It's a beautiful thing to see."

Considering that the Sooners are down their top two backs in Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock for the spring — Robinson's situation is less certain — that's good news to hear. The younger running backs have consistently showcased their skills this spring, aided in part by Hansen and the tight ends.

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"I know that's one of the biggest reasons they brought me here, I take a lot of pride in that. Twelve personnel is looking good, even if it's 11 personnel, we are moving the rock," he said.

It is easy to tell that what Brent Venables has shared in his media appearances over the spring, he is more than echoing numerous times in practice. Given Hansen’s enthusiasm and confidence when asked about the run-game blocking, it’s clear that group is making strong progress toward its goal.

"Iron sharpens iron mentality," Hansen said. "You come into this locker room and you get to work right away. Our goal in the locker room is to earn the trust of (Ben Arbuckle) because this is his rodeo. We're going to do whatever we can."

Simply put, if the Sooners do improve their run blocking, the offense will take a significant step forward. Where that improvement will take them remains to be seen — their opponents are improving themselves.

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen catches a pass during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

But Hansen's bravado gives the impression that one offseason objective has already been accomplished. Despite the 2026 season being months away, at least the Sooners can hang their hat on checking boxes in the spring.

Much of that can be attributed to the emphasis Venables put on improving the run game as the offseason began.

"There's a certain level of expectations when you walk through that door," Hansen said. "Venables always said every day should be a Super Bowl. The second you lose that mentality, you'll get exposed."