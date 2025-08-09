Oklahoma Freshman WR Elijah Thomas Bringing Maturity to Camp Despite Youth
NORMAN — To prepare his team for the 2025 season, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables brought in a big-league executive.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke to the Sooners on Tuesday about what it takes to craft a winning team.
“He said the No. 1 thing that they value as an organization in both retention and drafting is consistency,” Venables said. “(You need to have) guys that play at a high level consistently, they show up with the same mindset every day, they know how to compete every day, they don't get too high, never too low, they have humility and respect for what it takes to win, to have success, and so that was great affirmation for our guys.”
One player that Venables believes fits that mold? Elijah Thomas.
A freshman wide receiver from Checotah, OK, Thomas was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. As a senior at Checotah High School, Thomas registered 1,803 yards and 26 touchdowns on 72 catches.
“He's got great strong hands, tremendous length, body control, timing, his instincts show up,” Venables said.
More than just physical talent, Thomas brings maturity to the team despite his youth, per Venables.
While Venables said Thomas’ first few months haven’t been perfect, the coach praised Thomas’ immediate leadership.
“He certainly has more polish and better days in front of him, but he's got a mental and a physical maturity that a lot of guys, young players, don't necessarily have right away,” Venables said. “A lot of young guys, they haven't had a lot of failure, if you will. But he's received hard, tough coaching.”
Thomas hasn’t yet played a down for OU, but during pressure situations during practice, the wideout has been reliable.
Safety Robert Spears-Jennings, entering his senior year, agreed that Thomas has been an immediate playmaker during his first offseason in Norman. But more impressive to Spears-Jennings has been Thomas’ humility.
“He doesn't talk a lot. He just puts his head down and works,” Spears-Jennings said during spring ball. “He's got good routes, great race, catching the ball, and he's going to be a great player.”
Thomas and his teammates look to rejuvenate a passing game that struggled last year.
The Sooners averaged only 175.8 passing yards per game, which was 121st nationally. Tight end Bauer Sharp — now at LSU — led OU with 324 receiving yards.
Thomas is one of two true freshman wideouts, along with Lancaster, TX, product Manny Choice. The Sooners also added five wideouts receivers from the transfer portal: Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Josiah Martin (Cal) and Jer’Michael Carter (McNeese State).
Of course, Oklahoma also has a new quarterback commanding the passing game in John Mateer, who threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions at Washington State in 2024.
Because of injuries to several key wideouts — Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony, Deion Burks and Jaquaize Pettaway — the Sooners had to go deep into the depth chart. Jacob Jordan, Ivan Carreon, Zion Kearney and Zion Ragins all saw playing time as true freshmen in 2024.
The influx of freshmen into the rotation was largely due to injuries. But even if the receiver room stays healthy, Venables expects Thomas to be a key contributor as a true freshman.
“He'll be a guy that certainly will help us,” Venables said. “He's a guy that, the bigger the moment, the better he plays.”