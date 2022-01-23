Oklahoma Freshmen: Getting a Jump on College Football — WR Nicholas Anderson
Editor’s Note: This is Part 1 of a 10-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2022 recruiting class.
The future is now at Oklahoma.
That’s evident by the number of incoming freshmen Sooners who chose to graduate high school early and last week began classwork at OU.
But they’ve not only started their collegiate academic careers. They also submitted to the rigors of Brent Venables’ new strength and conditioning boss Jerry Schmidt.
Of the Sooners’ 17 freshmen in the 2022 class — 17 so far, that is; more will be signing in February — a total of 10 are already on campus and putting themselves through the infamous Schmitty workouts.
Meet Oklahoma's 2022 Early Enrolees
It’s a bold step for a 17-year-old — new head coach, new staff, new strength coach, new attitude around the OU program — but it’s one that will almost assuredly pay immediate dividends. While the other incoming freshmen are running track or playing basketball or lifting weights or otherwise just enjoying their final semester of high school, these 10 are now Division I college football players.
Moreover, these 10 will kickstart their college football careers with 15 legitimate practices (including real scrimmages) during the spring. Anyone who wants to make an immediate impact on the depth chart these days would be well advised to enroll early and go through spring practice. That’s where coaches really begin to see the full picture of the freshmen they’ve been recruiting.
Leading up to National Signing Day, SI Sooners presents the 10 early enrollees in the 2022 recruiting class and their projection for playing time this season.
WR Nicholas Anderson
- 6-3, 195
- Katy, TX
- 247 Sports: 4-star, No. 235 overall, No. 39 WR
- Rivals: 3-star, no overall ranking, No. 69 WR
- Background: He’s the little brother of former Sooner RB Rodney Anderson and has a deep-seated passion for Sooner football. Anderson was also offered by Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, USC and others. Won state at Katy as a junior. As a senior, Anderson caught 29 passes for 529 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran hurdles on the high school track team.
- 2022 Projection: The wide receiver position is in flux. Two former 5-stars (Jadon Haselwood, Mario Williams) just left. Mike Woods went to the NFL. Theo Wease is coming off injury. Inexperienced players like Trevon West, Brian Darby and Jalil Farooq are looking for an opportunity behind Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops. Anderson is young but is hungry and eager to learn and plenty athletic. He’ll have a chance to contribute right away as everyone tries to learn the new offense and build rapport with the new quarterbacks.