Oklahoma Gaining Momentum With Elite Class of 2028 Safety Prospect

The Sooners’ recent trip to Big Ten country didn’t go as planned, as OU lost 17-10 against Michigan on Saturday.

But Oklahoma still seems to be in a good position with a highly ranked prospect from the Midwest.

Rivals vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for the Sooners to land Class of 2028 safety Drake Coellner.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 Prediction



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2028 S Drake Coellner

📏 6’0” / 195 lbs

🏫 Carmel HS (Carmel, IN)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/fgg9AK9kA5#OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/zdwZcr0GXI — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) September 11, 2026

Coellner, who hails from Carmel, Ind., is listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds. Rivals ranks Coellner as a 4-star recruit and the No. 281 prospect from the 2028 class, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star and the No. 24 safety.

As a sophomore at Carmel High School in 2025, Coellner registered 72 tackles, four interceptions, three pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a pick-six and a fumble recovery.

Coellner, despite living several hours away from Norman, has already visited OU’s campus a couple of times. He attended the Sooners’ 17-6 win over Missouri in Nov. 2025 and also took an unofficial visit for Oklahoma’s spring game in April.

Oklahoma, however, is far from the only school interested in Coellner.

The high school junior has also taken unofficial visits to Indiana, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Miami, Penn State, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Clemson. He has also taken a few trips to Ann Arbor, and most recently, he was on Michigan’s campus for the Wolverines’ win over the Sooners.

Another 2028 safety sets gameday visit

Jaelyn Easterling-Flores, a fellow 2028 safety, will visit with Oklahoma’s staff on Oct. 10, when the Sooners battle Texas in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl, per a report from 247Sports’ Collin Kennedy.

NEW: 2028 4️⃣⭐️ safety Jaelyn Easterling-Flores has set 4️⃣ game visits, he tells @247Sports



The Top100 prospect schedules a loaded slate, and it all kicks off this weekend…



MORE📝- https://t.co/W8ld6BLgpm pic.twitter.com/6TjJLsG4aZ — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) September 11, 2026

A native of Goodyear, Ariz., Easterling-Flores is a consensus 4-star and top-100 prospect. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 59 overall prospect from the 2028 class.

In 2025, his sophomore season at Desert Edge High School, Easterling-Flores logged 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

According to Kennedy’s report, Easterling-Flores will also take visits to Texas, Auburn and Miami during the fall.

Easterling-Flores is a teammate of Mikyal Davis, a cornerback committed to OU from the Class of 2027.

Sooners send two new offers

Oklahoma extended a pair of new offers over the last week, one of which went to 2028 defensive lineman Brynnen Thompson.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 260 pounds, Thompson is unranked by all of the major recruiting networks.

Oklahoma is one of four schools that have offered Thompson. He also holds offers from Texas Tech, Penn State and Boston College.

Terence Parsee, a 2028 safety, earned an offer from the Sooners on Thursday.

Listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, Parsee is from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. He is a consensus 3-star prospect, and he is the No. 616 player from the 2028 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Parsee, only a high school junior, already has an impressive offer sheet that also includes Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Arizona State, UCLA, Cal, North Carolina and Arizona.

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