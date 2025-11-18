All Sooners

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2027 Cornerback

The Sooners are riding momentum from a couple of big wins this season by landing future prospects.

John E. Hoover

Brent Venables, Mikyal Davis and Jay Valai
Brent Venables, Mikyal Davis and Jay Valai / Mikyal Davis via Twitter/X
Riding the momentum from two big road wins, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is building his defense for the future.

As expected, the Sooners landed a verbal commitment for the 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday morning as 2027 cornerback Mikyal Davis offered his pledge to OU.

Davis is a consensus 3-star prospect from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, AZ. 

Oklahoma Sooners

He’s ranked as the No. 41 cornerback in the nation, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He’s rated No. 395 overall and is the No. 8 player from Arizona in the class. Rivals also rates him as a 3-star prospect.

Davis is listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds.

Davis told Rivals/On3's Steve Wiltfong, "“I see the vision and believe in Coach Venables” after his commitment became public.

“They made it feel like home,” Davis said. “The environment and the love they showed me and the vision they had for me as far as developing me on the field are aligned with what I feel are my strengths.”

Davis holds offer from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Florida Tate, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin and others.

In a recent post on Twitter/X, Davis asked his followers, "Where's home?" and posted an image that included OU along with Texas, Alabama, Washington, USC and Ohio State, presumably his top six schools.

Davis was impressed by his weekend visit on Oct. 25-26, despite the Sooners' home loss to Ole Miss that Saturday. OU coach Brent Venables has used the mantra, "When Is Enough, Enough?" since that setback, and the Sooners have rallied to score impressive road victories at Tennessee two weeks ago and at Alabama last Saturday.

Davis is the Sooners’ seventh verbal commitment of the ’27 class. According to Rivals, OU’s ’27 class has ranked No. 1 nationally but currently sits at No. 2, slightly behind Texas Tech. According to 247Sports, the Sooners’ class ranks No. 2 behind Texas A&M.

Davis is the Sooners’ second defensive player committed in the 2027 class.

That class includes Davis and San Antonio’s Mikhail McCreary at cornerback, a well as Oklahomans Kaeden Penny (Bixby) and Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson) and Southlake Carroll, TX, prospect Luke Wilson on the offensive line, and Californians Jaxsen Stokes (Chatsworth) at running back and Demare Dezeurn (Palisades) at wide receiver.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

