Oklahoma Gains Commitment from Class of 2027 Blue-Chip Edge Rusher
Oklahoma added a massive piece to its 2027 recruiting class on Saturday, following the Sooners' win over LSU.
Edge rusher Krew Jones of Millville, UT, pledged with the Sooners, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Jones — listed at 6-5 and 233 pounds — is a consensus 4-star prospect. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings for the Class of 2027, Jones is the No. 147 overall recruit, No. 19 edge rusher and No. 2 player from Utah.
As a sophomore at Ridgeline High School in 2024, Jones registered 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass deflections. He also played wide receiver, finishing the season with 12 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones was on hand for the Sooners’ game against Ole Miss, which they lost 34-26. He took a picture at the game with fellow Utah-based OU target Bode Sparrow, who is an athlete from the Class of 2027.
Since that game, Jones visited Michigan for the Wolverines’ game against Purdue last week.
In July, Jones narrowed his list of schools down to 12, with OU being part of that group. Other major programs that pursued Jones include Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ohio State, Florida State, Nebraska, USC and BYU.
Jones’ commitment adds to an already-stellar 2027 class for the Sooners.
The defensive end is the seventh player to pledge with OU from the recruiting cycle, joining offensive linemen Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Luke Wilson, defensive back Mikyal Davis, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn and defensive back Mikhail McCreary. Hackett, Penny, Dezeurn and McCreary are graded as 4-stars by 247Sports, while Wilson and Davis are 3-stars.
That loaded class puts the Sooners at No. 2 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the 2027 recruiting cycle, behind only Texas A&M.
Oklahoma’s 2026 class isn’t ranked as high, but the Sooners have picked up momentum in the past few months. The Sooners’ 2026 class, with 25 commits, is ranked No. 16 in the 247Sports rankings. Per 247Sports, seven of those pledges are 4-star recruits.
As for the 2025 team, the Sooners are 7-2 and have the week off after beating Tennessee 33-27 in Knoxville. OU will face No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa before wrapping up the regular season with home games against Missouri and LSU.