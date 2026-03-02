Brother of Oklahoma Running Back Schedules Official Visit to Norman

Over the next several months, Trenton Blaylock will decide whether or not he wants to play college football with his older brother.

Blaylock, a defensive back from Humble, TX, will take an official visit to Oklahoma from June 12-14. He is the younger brother of OU running back Tory Blaylock, who started several games as a true freshman in 2025.

Listed at 6-1 and 175 pounds, Blaylock is graded as a 3-star prospect by all major recruiting networks. He is the No. 39 cornerback and the No. 57 prospect from Texas in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports.

As a junior at Atascocita High School in 2025, Blaylock logged 29 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss while allowing only two receptions in nine games.

Blaylock also competes in track and field. In February, Blaylock registered times of 10.43 seconds and 21.01 in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, respectively.

Blaylock comes from a football bloodline.

His father, Derrick Blaylock, played seven seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. His two oldest brothers, Travian and Taylen, both played defensive back at the collegiate level. And, of course, Tory became a key offensive player for OU in 2025, rushing for 480 yards and four touchdowns during his first college football season.

In addition to his scheduled visit to Norman, Blaylock plans to take official visits to Vanderbilt, Texas and Arkansas. Blaylock attended one of the Brent Venables Football Camps last summer and earned an offer from the Sooners after participating.

Seven OU commits included in Rivals 300

Oklahoma was well represented in the updated Rivals 300, which the recruiting network updated on Monday.

Seven of the Sooners’ pledges from the 2027 class — offensive linemen Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny, running back Keldrid Ben, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, linebacker Taven Epps, defensive back Mikhail McCreary and defensive lineman Elija Harmon — were ranked among the top 300 prospects.

Hackett has the best standing in the updated rankings, as he is the No. 6 overall prospect in the Class of 2027. He is one of only 12 prospects graded as a 5-star in the class, according to Rivals.

Rivals also ranks Hackett and Penny as the No. 2 and No. 4 offensive tackles in the 2027 class.

The recruiting network currently ranks Oklahoma’s 2027 class third nationally behind Ohio State and Texas Tech. The Sooners have earned pledges from 13 players in the 2027 cycle.

While Rivals has OU’s class at No. 3, 247Sports has the Sooners’ 13-player class ranked No. 1. 247Sports, like Rivals, grades seven of OU’s 13 pledges as 4-star recruits or better.