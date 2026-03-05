Oklahoma Set to Host 4-star Edge Rusher from Midwest, per Report

In a few days, the Sooners will look to impress a top defensive target.

Myles Smith, a 4-star defensive end in the Class of 2027 from Farmington, MI, will take an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on March 6, per a report from Rivals’ Allen Trieu.

Farmington (Mich.) EDGE Myles Smith has these spring visits booked.



Officials to Michigan State and Kentucky also set.https://t.co/1xU4gOmbJV pic.twitter.com/veWbbvG5bb — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 4, 2026

In Rivals’ industry rankings, Smith is a 4-star prospect and the No. 164 overall prospect in the 2027 class. He is a 3-star recruit and the No. 29 edge rusher, according to 247Sports. Smith is listed at 6-5 and 215 pounds.

As a junior at Farmington High School in 2025, Smith registered 85 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He earned Michigan All-State honors from multiple publications for his outstanding season.

The Sooners were only the seventh Power Four program to offer Smith, as they began their pursuit of the edge rusher on Oct. 23, 2025. Since then, Smith has collected offers from more than a dozen other major college football programs.

Oklahoma will be his first unofficial visit of the spring, as Smith also has trips to Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio State, Cal and Kentucky lined up, per Trieu. 247Sports also reported that Smith will visit Michigan State in May.

The Sooners have earned a commitment from only one 2027 edge rusher — Krew Jones — so far.

Jones is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 153 overall in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. He committed to Oklahoma on Nov. 29 after the Sooners defeated LSU 17-13 in their regular-season finale, choosing them over Texas, Ohio State, USC, Tennessee and several other high-level programs.

In the 2026 cycle, OU signed edge rushers Jake Kreul and Matthew Nelson. Kreul was a consensus 4-star recruit who played high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, while Nelson was a 3-star prospect from Arkansas.

OU’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by Rivals. The Sooners have gotten pledges from 14 pledges in that class thus far, eight of which are ranked as 4-star prospects or better.

The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. OU won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.