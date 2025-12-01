Oklahoma Gains Commitment from Class of 2027 Running Back
Running back Keldrid Ben, a prospect in the Class of 2027 from Montgomery, TX, committed to Oklahoma on Monday.
Ben announced his pledge with the Sooners on X (formerly Twitter).
Ben is currently unranked by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. Per his X bio, Ben stands 5-10 and weighs 208 pounds and runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
Ben recently wrapped up his junior season at Montgomery High School. He finished the year with 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns on 152 carries. Ben also caught 16 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. The running back recorded these flashy numbers while competing at the Texas 5A Division II classification.
Last week, Ben announced that he received an offer from the Sooners. Other schools that have offered him include UTSA and McNeese State.
Just a few days after receiving his OU offer, Ben became the 10th commit in Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class.
Ben is one of two 2027 running backs that have pledged with the Sooners, along with Chatsworth, CA product Jaxsen Stokes.
Five of OU’s 10 commits from the 2027 class are graded as 4-star prospects, per 247Sports. The Sooners currently have the No. 1 class in the recruiting cycle in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, ahead of Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Ben is one of three players from the 2027 class to commit to OU following the Sooners’ 17-13 win over LSU to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Edge rusher Krew Jones committed to Oklahoma moments after the game, while wide receiver Tra’Von Hall committed on Sunday.
Ben and the nine other 2027 OU pledges still have a year until they presumably put pen to paper and sign with the Sooners.
Before that, Oklahoma will finalize most of its 2025 class on Wednesday for Early National Signing Day.
OU’s 2026 class is ranked No. 15 nationally in 247Sports’ team rankings, despite three players — linebacker Jakore Smith, defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson and wide receiver Brayden Allen — decommitting within the last week.
Per 247Sports, seven of OU’s 2026 commits are ranked as 4-star prospects: quarterback Bowe Bentley, edge rusher Jake Kreul, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., defensive back Derrick Johnson II and wide receivers Daniel Odom, Jayden Petit and Jahsiear Rogers.