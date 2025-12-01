Class of 2026 Defensive Lineman Decommits from Oklahoma
Just two days away from Early National Signing Day, the Sooners lost a piece of their 2026 class.
Defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson decommitted from OU on Monday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Richardson is listed at 6-3 and 295 pounds and hails from Hopewell, VA. As a junior in 2024, Richardson registered 52 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in 10 games. He is ranked the No. 571 overall prospect and No. 64 defensive lineman in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The defensive lineman committed to Oklahoma in August despite also holding offers from Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, Florida and several other major programs.
247Sports’ Kolby Crawford predicted on Monday that Richardson will now land at Virginia Tech. The Hokies hired former Penn State coach James Franklin a couple weeks ago.
Richardson is the third player to decommit from OU’s 2026 class in the last week. Linebacker Jakore Smith — a 4-star recruit — backed out of his OU pledge on Nov. 24 before committing to Arkansas on Monday. Wide receiver Brayden Allen, who previously flipped from Tulane to OU, decommitted from the Sooners on Sunday.
Even with the three recent decommitments, OU’s 2026 class has still taken shape nicely.
Oklahoma is ranked No. 15 in 247Sports’ team rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Within the last week, the Sooners have added four players to the class: running back Jonathan Hatton, defensive back Markel Ford, wide receiver Jayden Petit and edge rusher Dane Bathurst.
Of Oklahoma’s 23 pledges from the 2026 class, seven of them are graded as 4-stars by 247Sports — Petit, Hatton, edge rusher Jake Kreul, quarterback Bowe Bentley, defensive back Derrick Johnson II and wide receivers Daniel Odom and Jahsiear Rogers.
OU’s 2027 class is ranked even higher.
The Sooners have already earned verbal commitments from nine players that are currently high-school juniors: offensive linemen Kaeden Penny, Cooper Hackett and Luke Wilson, wide receivers Demare Dezeurn and Tra’Von Hall, defensive backs Mikyal Davis and Mikhail McCreary, edge rusher Krew Jones and running back Jaxsen Stokes.
Five of those nine players are ranked as 4-star prospects, per 247Sports, and OU currently has the No. 1 class in the 2027 recruiting cycle.