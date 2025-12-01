Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Builds Foundation for Resurgence with 10-2 Season
After Oklahoma’s regular season finale loss to LSU in 2024, Brent Venables, in his third year as head coach, addressed the media and praised the foundation the program had built up to that point.
"Foundationally, I like where we are at," Venables said.
Sooner fans couldn’t have imagined hearing worse news after a 6-5 finish to the regular season. That record only got uglier when OU dropped the Armed Forces Bowl to Navy a few weeks later. Yet, it was what Venables said next that offered a glimpse of things to come.
"But I need to look at every area of our program," Venables added. "We need to be better. There won't be anything that we won't look at."
Oklahoma's head coach took decisive action by bringing in new members to the offensive staff, which led to a new starting quarterback. The revamped Sooner front office, led by Jim Nagy, secured key players like R Mason Thomas, Jayden Jackson and David Stone, each of whom played significant roles in Venables' confidence in the program’s foundation.
These moves reflected a comprehensive effort to rebuild and strengthen the team from the ground up. A year later, Venables has turned Oklahoma's 6-7 mark into an impressive 10-2 achievement thanks to an impressive string of wins in November.
"The last month I’ve had this crazy peace," Venables said following last Saturday's win over LSU. "We put the work in, then I’ve got an amazing locker room, these guys are prepared, excited to compete, they deeply care.
"You can’t have success without adversity," Venables added. "That kind of goes without saying. But when we’ve prepared for that adversity, you’re not surprised or overwhelmed by it. Just the toughness of this team helps you sleep well."
The University of Oklahoma's football program does not reward 10-2 seasons. Yes, the landscape is different now. As the Sooners wait to hear their very-likely College Football Playoff fate, Venables is technically competing for a championship — the ultimate non-negotiable if you're in charge at OU.
The program is far from lacking insight. It recognizes that this 10-2 season calls for a nuanced perspective, given the backdrop of two consecutive 6-7 seasons following Lincoln Riley’s unexpected departure in 2021, the occasional disconnect between the offense and defense, and the reality of relying on just five or six players to handle every defensive snap during those first two seasons.
Since 2000, Oklahoma has had 10 seasons where they finished the regular season at 10-2. In those years, the Sooners' title hopes had already been extinguished going into conference championship week or crumbled in the final regular season (2001 loss to Oklahoma State).
This only includes 10-2 regular seasons. For example, OU was 12-0 in 2003 and 2004 before losing in championship games. There have been better seasons record-wise, but 2025 will hold a unique place in Sooner fans' minds — especially when we know how the story ends.
Venables continued on his path, dared to believe in his process, doubled-down in some areas and made just enough improvements in key areas. The result? A promising 10-2 with championship aspirations.
Is it a finished product? Of course not. While the offense and defense have played better complimentary football this year compared to the up-tempo Jeff Lebby offenses of 2022-23, there's no. doubt that offense will be the question for this offseason, whenever it comes.
As for now, Venables can continue to sleep peacefully. His team conquered hostile SEC road environments and took care of business in Norman against stiff defenses and a number of key offensive injuries.
This was a proof of concept. What Venables has preached has worked. Now, since it appears Oklahoma will be playing meaningful football in December, why don't they try to go win the thing?