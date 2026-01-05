Oklahoma Gains Commitment from Transfer Offensive Lineman, per Report

The Sooners reportedly landed their second transfer portal commitment on Monday morning.

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Caleb Nitta has pledged with Oklahoma, per On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. Nitta will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2025, Nitta was among the best offensive linemen at the Group of Five level, posting a 69.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade and a 72.1 pass-blocking grade. Nitta played on 653 offensive snaps in 2025, all of which came at center. The interior offensive lineman allowed only two sacks and seven quarterback pressures all season, per PFF.

The 2025 season marked Nitta’s only one at WKU, as he spent the first two years of his college career at Virginia Tech. Nitta didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman in 2023 before playing 62 snaps in three games for the Hokies in 2024.

Out of high school, Army and Navy were the only two FBS programs to offer Nitta a scholarship. He also earned offers from Marist, Central Connecticut State and Saint Francis — all FCS programs — but decided to begin his college career as a walk-on at Virginia Tech. He was an unranked prospect, according to all major recruiting networks.

Nitta’s commitment follows former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen’s pledge. Hansen, who stands 6-8, caught 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Gators in 2025 and reportedly committed to Oklahoma on Sunday.

More than anything, Nitta will likely be a depth piece for the Sooners at center. Troy Everett entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season, while interior lineman Febechi Nwaiwu played his last college football game on Dec. 19, when OU fell 34-24 to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round.

Jake Maikkula — who transferred to OU from Stanford in 2025 — will likely be the team’s starting center to begin 2026. Other major pieces set to return to Oklahoma’s offensive line this year include Ryan Fodje, Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta.

So far, 21 players from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad have entered the transfer portal. Wide receiver Jayden Gibson, who announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday, is the only one who has decided on his next stop yet. Nitta's pledge is much welcomed for the Sooners after several 2025 linemen — Everett, Luke Baklenko, Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor and Isaiah Autry-Dent all entered the portal.

The Sooners enter 2026 with high expectations after they went 10-3 and reached the CFP in 2025. They won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the playoff.

OU will begin the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.