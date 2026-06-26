Oklahoma Lands 2027 Consensus 4-star Athlete from Utah

The Sooners’ 2027 recruiting class is now up to 26.

Athlete Bode Sparrow, a consensus 4-star prospect from the class, pledged to Oklahoma on Friday on CBS Sports College Football's YouTube channel. He is the 26th player to commit to OU from the 2027 recruiting cycle.

A native of Kaysville, UT, Sparrow is listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds. He is the No. 66 overall player and No. 3 athlete from the Class of 2027 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a junior at Davis High School in 2025, Sparrow logged 71 tackles, seven interceptions, 6.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups while playing safety. Sparrow also plays wide receiver, and he caught 83 passes for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025.

Recruiting analyst Greg Biggins raved about Sparrow’s versatility in his evaluation of the athlete.

“On the short list when talking about the top two-way players out west,” Biggins said. “Has the talent and skill set to play safety or wide receiver in college and is a high major prospect on both sides of the ball. High-ceiling player who should be able to impact early in college and has NFL upside as well.”

Sparrow recently took an unofficial visit to Norman for the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event, and before that, he attended OU's game against Ole Miss in October.

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Oklahoma is one of many major programs that pursued Sparrow.

Sparrow collected SEC offers from Texas A&M, Texas and Tennessee while also earning offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon.

The athlete eventually narrowed his list down to four finalists: Oklahoma, Oregon, BYU and Utah. Sparrow took official visits to each of his final schools in the first few months of summer before eventually committing to OU.

With 26 commitments, Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 nationally by 247Sports. Of those 26 pledges, 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better, per the recruiting outlet.

Sparrow is one of two Utah-based players in OU’s 2027 class, along with edge rusher Krew Jones. An Orem, UT, native, Jones is the No. 153 player in 247Sports’ rankings, and he is also a 4-star recruit.

The Sooners recruited Sparrow to play safety, and he is one of two players at the position committed to OU from the 2027 class. Safety Jaylen Scott of Mobile, AL, pledged to Oklahoma in March.