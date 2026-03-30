Reggie Powers' Number Change is Fitting as he Looks to Take a Third Year Leap at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Spring arrives with whispers of change, carrying with them the gentle promise of new optimism.

That may seem poetic or superfluous. But to big-time athletes at football temples like the University of Oklahoma, even the smallest details of change carry weight.

His chances may have been rare due to players ahead of him, but there’s no denying that Reggie Powers III — the Roman numeral itself a statement — has Sooner fans dreaming his bone-crushing hits, jaws already watering. Even he is finding meaning in the subtlest changes.

"It means a lot to me (changing his number from 13 to 3)," Powers said last week. "I'm the third, Powers the third, so I've just had this number my whole life."

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Of course, there’s the pragmatic explanation: Robert Spears‑Jennings, the former wearer of No. 3, is now waiting to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. Inspired by Spears‑Jennings’ growth over his career at OU, Powers has fueled even more urgency into his own work ethic.

This is also year three for the redshirt sophomore. How’s that for a neat little triumvirate of threes?

But the biggest change isn't just ceremonial, it's positional: Powers' status is now the unquestioned starter at Brent Venables' most fabled position, the cheetah back. Powers, ready to take the responsibility in the wake of the departure of Kendal Daniels, was made better by those above him on the depth chart.

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"I would just say all the film watch and all the preparation and just being under this defense for a few years now, everything's slowing down, because I know what other people around me are doing as well," he said.

"So that helps me play fast, because I know 'If he has that, I can do this,' and it just helps all of us communicate on the field together as well."

After appearing in two games in 2024, Powers burst onto the scene in 2025 with big hits and routine ankle-tackles. He certainly belonged as a major player in one of the top defenses in the country, but the aforementioned Daniels was further along as a player and held steady as the starter.

The experience taught Powers that details and preparation are paramount for success at the position.

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

"The most important part of it is just preparation so you can go out there and play fast," he said. "Just being excited to play, that's not enough. You gotta be able to have your details down and be able to kind of predict what's about to go down."

Understanding attention to detail and the value of preparation will put you not only in Venables' good graces, but on the field in positions to succeed. Now that he has a solid foundation, the third year player who bears the number three across his chest and his name is not only looking towards individual success, but to lead those behind him.

"We got a lot of young guys in the linebacker room that are gonna have to step up and play a big role," Powers said. "So me, I gotta make sure I'm on my stuff so they can come to me for any questions. And it just helps me, helps the defense if you know what you're doing. You can help everybody around you as well."