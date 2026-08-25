Oklahoma has ‘Several Guys’ who can Back up Reggie Powers III at Cheetah

NORMAN — Reggie Powers III became a staple at the cheetah position — a hybrid role that combines the duties of a linebacker and a defensive back — late in the 2025 season.

Powers, a sophomore last year, appeared in all 13 of the Sooners’ games. Most of his reps came at the cheetah spot, and he finished the season with 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Last week, OU coach Brent Venables said that Powers has “had a great (fall) camp.” But Venables also expects several others to play cheetah in 2026.

“We’ve got several guys that can give us what we need there,” Venables said.

Here are a few of the names that Venables listed:

Cole Sullivan

Michigan transfer linebacker Cole Sullivan was excellent during his final season with the Wolverines.

Sullivan logged 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2025. He was named Michigan’s co-most improved defensive player.

The front line of OU’s linebacker room is among the SEC’s best, as the Sooners retained Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke after their 2025 campaign. While Sullivan will certainly be in the mix for the traditional linebacker spots, Venables said that he has also been taking snaps at cheetah throughout fall camp.

James Nesta

Junior James Nesta, another linebacker, is a candidate for playing time at cheetah.

Nesta appeared in all 13 games last year, though most of his appearances came on special teams. The linebacker has earned repeated praise from his teammates and coaches throughout the offseason, and it appears that he’s primed for a significant defensive role in 2026.

Because Lewis, Heinecke and Sullivan are more experienced than him, Nesta could be a reliable backup option at both linebacker and cheetah.

Jeremiah Newcombe

Injuries prevented defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe from seeing much action during his first two seasons at OU.

According to Venables, Newcombe has dealt with “some nicks and bruises” throughout the offseason. But the coach also praised Newcombe’s performance at cheetah when available.

“When he's been out there, he's done a great job as well,” Venables said.

Newcombe was a 4-star prospect out of high school, but because of injuries, he hasn’t been able to flash his talents. Now, he could get a chance at cheetah.

Lebron Bauer

Freshman cornerback Lebron Bauer, the last player from the Class of 2026 to sign with OU, has done “some great things” at cheetah, per Venables.

Bauer, a native of Allen, Texas, is listed at 6-foot and 184 pounds. He flashed his versatility during his senior year at Allen High School, earning Texas District 6-6A Utility Player of the Year honors.

The defensive back will almost certainly get playing time on special teams. But he could also get in the mix on defense, according to senior safety Peyton Bowen.

“(He’s) always trying to compete, always trying to get in there,” Bowen said. “He just makes plays, to be honest. The fact that he's in those positions to make those plays, it's just the little details being one step better.”

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