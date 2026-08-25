Which Oklahoma Freshmen Might See Valuable Special Teams Roles in Year 1?

NORMAN — While only a select group of Oklahoma true freshmen see notable roles on offense or defense, first-year players are frequently used on special teams.

Ever since the Sooners hired Doug Deakin as their special teams coordinator in 2024, OU has made it a priority to give young players an opportunity to play on punt, kickoff, field goal and return situations.

In 2025, wide receivers Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice and defensive back Omarion Robinson were the true freshmen who saw the most action on special teams.

While OU’s staff likes to reward youngsters with game action, the special teams reps are earned, not given.

“What I'm looking for are guys that are competent,” Deakin said in March. “They show up with great effort with technique and have the ability to win the play.”

The Sooners will likely utilize Thomas, Choice and Robinson again on special teams in 2026. But after signing 25 players in December, who else might they call on?

Here are a few freshmen who could play on special teams:

DB Markel Ford

Markel Ford was a consensus 3-star defensive back, and his attitude has already caught the attention of sophomore cornerback Courtland Guillory.

According to Guillory, Ford gets the most special teams reps of any of OU’s defensive backs, thanks to his eagerness to play.

“Whenever we do our drills and stuff, he's always asking to go in, always competing,” Guillory said. “You love to see that from a young guy.”

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 204 pounds, Ford has an impressive frame, and his ability to finish tackles could allow him to be a Year 1 special teams contributor.

TE Tyler Ruxer

Transfer tight end Rocky Beers — who is entering his sixth college football season — previously said that OU will use its tight ends “a lot” in special teams this year.

And that’s where Tyler Ruxer could be valuable.

Ruxer is listed at 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds on OU’s athletic website, and he played both tight end and linebacker at Heritage Hills (Ind.) High School. His size and experience playing both sides of the ball make him a candidate to play on various special teams looks.

Between Beers, Hayden Hansen and Jack Van Dorselaer, the Sooners have plenty of experience in their tight end room, meaning that Ruxer likely won’t see many offensive snaps in 2026. But special teams could be a way for him to get his feet wet.

DE Daniel Norman

Another freshman defender who received praise from Guillory is edge rusher Daniel Norman.

“That's the guy — he's been popping up on special teams a lot, and he's gonna work his way up,” Guillory said.

A native of Hollywood, Fla., Norman was the No. 58 edge rusher from the Class of 2026, per Rivals. He notched 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Defensive ends Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye were two of the Sooners’ most effective special teams players in 2025. Now, Norman has the chance to learn from his older teammates and become impactful in Year 1.

DB Lebron Bauer

Cornerback Lebron Bauer was the final player from the Class of 2026 to sign with OU, as he did so in February.

But he’s another young defensive back who has stood out, as Guillory called him an “overlooked player” who is going to make a “big impact” on special teams as a freshman.

From Allen, Texas, Bauer stands 6-foot and weighs 184 pounds. During his senior year, Bauer blocked six kicks and took home Texas District 6-6A Utility Player of the Year honors.

Bauer is someone who can, evidently, do it all. And that could go a long way as the Sooners look for Day 1 contributors on special teams.

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