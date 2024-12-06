Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Excited About Size, Strength of Incoming D-Linemen
Size and athleticism are traits that Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looked for while recruiting 2025 defensive linemen, and he believes that he found that.
The Sooners signed three defensive linemen — CJ Nickson, Trent Wilson and Alex Shieldnight — on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.
“I’m really excited about the players that we signed, starting with our defensive linemen,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said.
Nickson is the highest-rated defensive lineman prospect that the Sooners signed on Wednesday.
A native of Weatherford, OK, Nickson is a four-star recruit and the No. 133 overall prospect in the class of 2025, per 247 Sports. During his senior season at Weatherford, Nickson logged 14 tackles for loss, 38 solo tackles and three sacks.
Nickson is a two-sport athlete, as he also plays basketball at Weatherford. The edge rusher’s athleticism excites his new coach.
“All of his best football is still ahead of him,” Venables said. “Long. Rangy. Super athletic. And has a chance to be a fantastic player in the future for us.”
Wilson and Shieldnight are both three-star prospects, according to 247 Sports.
Wilson, a native of Washington, D.C., is listed at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds. As a senior at Wise High School, Wilson notched 24 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
He chose OU over offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and others.
“He’s got a great maturity to him,” Venables said. “Everybody in the country recruited him, and I’m really thankful that he saw the things that we’re building here and wanted to be a part of it, wanted that development and to be in the system.
“(He) has really good fundamentals already that will transition, but a really mature mindset to him. He doesn’t flinch no matter what happens.”
Out of Wagoner, OK, Shieldnight is one of six signees from Oklahoma in the 2025 class.
A 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end, Shieldnight was the No. 25 recruit from Oklahoma. Shieldnight logged 59 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior before suffering a season-ending injury.
Shieldnight, who also played tight end at Wagoner, came to OU’s summer camp a few years ago and made a strong first impression on Venables.
“Just a football player in every sense,” Venables said. “There’s nothing that he can’t do. Just a fantastic athlete. Physical. Toughness. Leader. Consistent. All the things that you want from your best players.
“Came to camp a few years ago and just was so explosive, so twitchy, just a natural pass rusher.”
In total, the Sooners signed 18 players on Wednesday's Early Signing Day. Of those 18 signees, 247 Sports rated six as four-star recruits and one (offensive lineman Michael Fasusi) as a five-star.
OU has the No. 16 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. The Sooners’ class is No. 10 in the Southeastern Conference, behind Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss.