NSD: Oklahoma Lands 5-Star OT Michael Fasusi

The Sooners' 2025 recruiting class was topped off on National Signing Day by their new offensive tackle from nearby Lewisville, TX.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi
Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi / Michael Fasusi via Twitter/X
NORMAN — The big prize of Oklahoma’s 2025 recruiting class is in.

Michael Fasusi, a 5-star offensive lineman from Lewisville, TX, signed with the Sooners on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

While the rest of the class signed before Brent Venables’ 11 a.m. press conference, Fasusi didn’t send his signature in until after his 2 p.m. press conference at his high school, so Venables was unable to comment on Fasusi specifically.

Fasusi gave OU his verbal commitment on Aug. 21 and has been vocal about his commitment ever since — even though he took unofficial visits recently to Texas and Texas A&M.

Ultimately, it was Fasusi's long-standing relationship with Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh that won over the 6-foot-5, 295-pound Fasusi.

Fasusi completes Venables’ fourth recruiting class, as he’s the 18th and final commit to sign his National Letter of Intent.

That group includes four offensive linemen: Fasusi, 4-star Ryan Fodje (6-5, 275) of Cypress, TX, Darius Afalava (6-4, 320) of Lehi, UT, and Owen Hollenbeck (6-3, 340) of Melissa, TX. OU also landed a commitment from Sean Hutton, Fasusi’s friend and teammate at Lewisville, as a preferred walk-on.

As OU's offensive line in 2024 has struggled all season with pass protection and run blocking, Venables said this year's incoming group has the right stuff to come in and compete next year as true freshmen.

“This is a mature group of guys that really believe they're going to be able to come into a really young group of offensive linemen, have an impact and make us better,” Venables said. 

“No developmental quote-unquote in that group. This is a group of guys that can really line up and play football for us right away once they understand the language and those types of things.” 

The early signing period runs from Wednesday through Friday.

