NSD: Oklahoma Lands 5-Star OT Michael Fasusi

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Michael Fasusi will stick with his Commitment and sign with Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 300 OT from Lewisville, TX has been Committed to the Sooners since August



No. 2 OT in ‘25 (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/dDwTIIO03n pic.twitter.com/l0nZCeVgvQ