Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Reveals Transfer D-Lineman's Eligibility Status

NORMAN — Defensive tackle Danny Saili is not currently eligible to play for the Sooners, but he’s preparing like he is.

Saili, who previously played at Arkansas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma in August after a Colorado judge ruled that student-athletes who graduated high school in 2022 were eligible for a fifth season, thanks to the NCAA’s new “five-for-five” framework.

The Colorado 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, however, stayed the ruling shortly after, leaving Saili — and hundreds of other student-athletes across the nation — ineligible for the time being.

Saili is listed on Oklahoma’s Week 1 roster ahead of the Sooners’ season opener against UTEP. And while Saili hasn’t been granted clearance to play, he has continued to participate in team activities.

“He’s on the team,” OU coach Brent Venables said on the SEC Football Coaches Media Teleconference on Wednesday. “He’s been added to the roster, and he’s currently practicing.”

Saili’s situation of seeking an extra year of college sports participation is nothing new in the modern era.

Locally, the Cleveland County District Court granted OU linebacker Owen Heinecke’s injunction against the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility in April. Across the nation, student-athletes have taken college sports’ leading governing body to court in Tennessee, South Carolina and elsewhere.

It’s hard to predict when there will be resolution regarding Saili’s eligibility. But Venables knows that the defensive lineman’s presence can positively impact the Sooners.

“He knows how to play D-tackle,” Venables said. “That jumped out at you right away.”

Saili began his college career at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before spending two years with the Razorbacks. In 2025, the 6-foot-3, 319-pound defensive tackle notched 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

The interior of Oklahoma’s defensive line is considered one of the nation’s best as it enters the 2026 season.

David Stone and Jayden Jackson will be the starters after the two of them racked up a combined 70 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2025. Backing them up will be Trent Wilson, Nigel Smith II, Bishop Thomas and James “Tank” Carrington.

OU’s defensive line doesn’t necessarily need additional help.

But based on what Venables has seen since Saili’s arrival in Norman, he believes that the transfer could make the already-stingy unit even stronger.

“His fundamentals, his precision, his quickness… he really picked things up well, remarkably well,” Venables said. “I was incredibly surprised.”

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