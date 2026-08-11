Oklahoma Adds Arkansas Transfer Defensive Lineman, Per Report

With one roster spot remaining, the Oklahoma Sooners have reportedly moved to add defensive lineman Danny Saili, formerly of SEC foe Arkansas.

This was first reported by On3's Pete Nakos and SoonerScoop's George Stoia.

BREAKING: Arkansas transfer DT Danny Saili has committed to Oklahoma, @PeteNakos and @GeorgeStoia report🅾️



The 6-foot-6, 319-pound DL posted 2.5 TFLs last season. Recently won 5th year in court ruling and his name has been in the portal since January.https://t.co/cOF21MI4dt pic.twitter.com/fxbEkZhPL0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) August 11, 2026

This addition comes as a result of the recent injunction that allows players from the recruiting class of 2022 to take advantage of the new five-for-five rule where players are no longer classified as freshman through senior, but instead are allowed five seasons to play five years of college sports.

Saili, a 6-foot-6, 319-pound nose guard, logged 2.5 tackles for loss, 10 total tackles and was even credited for a pass deflection in moree than 300 snaps for the Razorbacks last season. He first played for Arkansas in 2024 (just 66 snaps) after arriving from the junior college ranks via Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Saili was even verbally committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma during the summer of 2023 until he decommitted in October of that same year

Topeka High senior Danny Saili (77) looks toward the field during the Trojans game against Junction City on Sept. 2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saili now joins his Arkansas teammate, right tackle E'Marion Harris, who transferred to Oklahoma last winter and is the heir apparent to the open right tackle spot on the Sooners' offensive line.

The recent injunction that grandfathers Class of 2022 players who played their final collegeiate game in 2025 only allows for players to return to the school they left — unless a player entered the transfer portal following the 2025 season (hoping for this very opportunity) and were never signed to a professional contract.

Saili entered the portal after the 2025 season and never signed a professional contract. This allows him to pick a school of his choice.

Last week during Oklahoma's Media Day, Venables was asked about if the Sooners would look to add former players like Damonic Williams or Marvin Jones Jr. with their final roster spot after those players began exploring their NFL prospects.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looks on during one of OU's elite prospect camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On S

"Yeah, anything's possible as far as what we might explore," Venables said.

Saili came to Arkansas weighing around 375 pounds in 2024. He underwent a serious body transformation during his time in Fayetteville, where he shed 50 pounds going into 2025. The weight loss helped him secure a consistent role for the Razorbacks.

Behind David Stone and Jayden Jackson, the Sooners are relying on inexperienced and young players to step into key rotational roles. The addition of Saili gives OU more flexibility due to his size and experience within the conference.

Jackson is a true nose guard. Trent Wilson may very well become that type of player but as of now, Oklahoma has a plethora of 3-technique tackles. Saili provides depth for Jackson due to both being 0- and/or 1-techs.

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