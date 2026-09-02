Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Trusts Caleb Nitta Amid Offensive Line Injury bug

NORMAN — The Sooners have yet to play a game in 2026, but they are dealing with multiple injuries on their offensive line.

Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje, who was slotted to fill in for Jake Maikkula at center, reportedly sustained an injury at practice earlier in the week. Fodje, who was listed as the starting center on OU’s depth chart ahead of its game against UTEP, is expected to miss Friday’s game against the Miners.

The good news?

OU coach Brent Venables is confident that Caleb Nitta, the No. 2 center on the Week 1 depth chart, can perform admirably with Maikkula and Fodje both sidelined.

“Caleb, he’s a mature guy, really smart guy, got great toughness, got a great edge to him, really competitive,” Venables said on the SEC Football Coaches Media Teleconference on Wednesday.

Nitta, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 302 pounds, is entering his fourth season of college football.

The interior offensive lineman began his college career at Virginia Tech, where he spent two years. Nitta transferred to Western Kentucky ahead of the 2025 season and immediately became a key piece in the Hilltoppers’ offense.

Nitta appeared in 11 games in 2025 and started in nine of them. He finished the year with an impressive 68.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade.

Most of Nitta’s 2025 appearances came against Group of Five competition, though he did start at center in the Hilltoppers’ 13-10 loss to LSU. He logged 69 snaps against the Tigers and posted a stellar 78.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in that game.

The situation at center isn’t an ideal one.

Maikkula was among OU’s best pass blockers in 2025, his first season with the Sooners. And Fodje — a versatile sophomore — had finally gotten comfortable at the center spot before reportedly going down with his injury.

It’s not clear exactly how many games Maikkula and Fodje will have to miss, but the initial reports are that the injuries won’t be long-term. But it’s not a guarantee that either of them will be ready to go by OU’s game against Michigan in Week 2.

In the meantime, Venables expects Nitta to thrive.

“He’s a very confident guy and somebody that’s really done a good job of developing trust and relationships with both the staff and his teammates,” Venables said.

Friday’s game against the Miners will begin at 7 p.m.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.