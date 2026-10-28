Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Thinks 'Roster Depth' Leading to Uptick in SEC Injuries

Through eight weeks of the 2026 season, Oklahoma has dealt with dozens of injuries.

Key players — like offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, linebacker Cole Sullivan and wide receiver Trell Harris — missed multiple games as a result of early-season injuries.

But the Sooners aren’t alone in dealing with an abundance of injuries.

Just eight weeks into the 2026 season, all 16 of the SEC’s member schools have lost starters to injuries. Oklahoma has averaged an SEC-high 10.5 players on the conference’s weekly injury reports, but other schools — like Kentucky, Florida and Arkansas — have averaged similarly high numbers of injured players.

What’s causing this?

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t positive, but he believes that roster size has something to do with it. Last year, the NCAA capped football rosters at 105 players.

Before the roster limits were implemented, some programs had up to 140 student-athletes rostered. Now, programs like Oklahoma are less able to “stockpile” talent and keep depth pieces on the bench for years.

“The depth of the rosters in the past… we don’t have that same depth,” Venables said on the SEC’s teleconference on Wednesday. “Practicing, training, all of those things.”

Another possible cause

The apparent increase in injuries could be attributed to the SEC’s new nine-game conference schedule.

Before 2026, SEC schools played only eight conference games while being required to face at least one other Power Four non-conference opponent. Now, SEC teams play a nine-game conference schedule and still must play one other Power Four school.

With 10 games against Power Four competition, SEC teams have less opportunity to give their starters rest.

For example, Oklahoma’s only true “gimmie” game of 2026 came in Week 1 against UTEP. The Sooners played against Michigan — and lost — one week after facing Michigan.

They then battled an unexpectedly strong New Mexico team in Week 3 and won 14-6. Because that game was more competitive than expected, OU didn’t give many reps to its backups on either side of the ball.

Venables, though, doesn’t know if that’s a driving force behind the uptick in injuries.

“I think (roster limits) are part of it,” Venables said. “I can’t really theorize, other than that.”

Oklahoma will battle South Carolina on Saturday after beating Mississippi State 23-15 last week. Kickoff between the Sooners and Gamecocks is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

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