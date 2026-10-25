Blue-Chip DL Recruit, Local TE Prospect Schedule Gameday Visits to Oklahoma

The Sooners earned a much-needed win over the weekend, as they defeated Mississippi State 23-15 in Starkville on Saturday.

This week, Oklahoma will host South Carolina, fresh off the Gamecocks’ upset win over Tennessee. This game will be the first of three more home games — opportunities for the Sooners to host recruits for gameday visits — in 2026.

Class of 2028 defensive lineman Malakai Leilua will be in Norman on Nov. 21, when the Sooners host Texas A&M, per a report from Collin Kennedy of 247Sports.

NEW: Talented 2028 DL Malakai Leilua is setting several visits, he tells @247Sports



The front liner’s recruitment has completely evolved over the course of the season, he’s ready to see a number of newer options…



📝- https://t.co/5wftxKsCaH pic.twitter.com/ro6BQKZlpJ — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) October 23, 2026

A native of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Leilua stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds. He is a consensus 3-star prospect, and 247Sports’ composite rankings have him as the No. 430 overall player and the No. 47 defensive lineman from the 2028 class.

So far in 2026, Leilua has registered 65 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

According to Kennedy’s report, visits to UCLA, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford and Miami are also on the schedule for Leilua. The Utah native also attended BYU’s thrilling win over Notre Dame on Oct. 17.

Local tight end prospect Wyatt Cordray will be on campus for the Sooners’ tilt with the Gamecocks on Saturday.

NEW: Wyatt Cordray has set several new game visits, his rep @michaeljgreen7_ of @syncsportsmgmt tells @247Sports



The latest on the talented 2029 athlete with a busy slate on the horizon…



🏟️📍📝- https://t.co/4udsRv7TWK pic.twitter.com/qw5c1xcMQf — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) October 20, 2026

Cordray was one of the many high schoolers who attended Brent Venables’ football camps during the summer. The Class of 2029 recruit from Oklahoma City earned his offer from OU on June 3 after competing in front of the Sooners’ coaching staff.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end plays for Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Okla. He is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star recruit.

Despite only being a sophomore, Cordray already holds offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech and Arkansas in addition to Oklahoma.

Per Kennedy, Cordray will also visit Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Baylor after taking a trip to SMU on Saturday.

Another 2028 defensive lineman, Brynnen Thompson, took to X (formerly Twitter) and reflected on his trip to Norman on Oct. 18, when the Sooners lost 21-13 to Kentucky.

Had a very nice experience at the university of Oklahoma🫡 it was a blessing to be treated with such hospitality. The meetings with the staff did not disappoint Thankyou #blessed #agtg @COACHSTACE_ @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @CoachHudson5 pic.twitter.com/85R6DhUNzC — Brynnen Thompson (@Brynnenthomp50) October 20, 2026

In his post, Thompson said, “(I) had a very nice experience at the University of Oklahoma. It was a blessing to be treated with such hospitality. The meetings with the staff did not disappoint.”

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 260 pounds, Thompson is a 4-star recruit ranked as the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2028 class, per Rivals.

A native of Laurel, Del., Thompson has collected offers from several other major programs already, including Florida, Tennessee, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas Tech and NC State.

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