Blue-Chip DL Recruit, Local TE Prospect Schedule Gameday Visits to Oklahoma
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The Sooners earned a much-needed win over the weekend, as they defeated Mississippi State 23-15 in Starkville on Saturday.
This week, Oklahoma will host South Carolina, fresh off the Gamecocks’ upset win over Tennessee. This game will be the first of three more home games — opportunities for the Sooners to host recruits for gameday visits — in 2026.
Class of 2028 defensive lineman Malakai Leilua will be in Norman on Nov. 21, when the Sooners host Texas A&M, per a report from Collin Kennedy of 247Sports.
A native of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Leilua stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds. He is a consensus 3-star prospect, and 247Sports’ composite rankings have him as the No. 430 overall player and the No. 47 defensive lineman from the 2028 class.
So far in 2026, Leilua has registered 65 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
According to Kennedy’s report, visits to UCLA, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford and Miami are also on the schedule for Leilua. The Utah native also attended BYU’s thrilling win over Notre Dame on Oct. 17.
Local tight end prospect Wyatt Cordray will be on campus for the Sooners’ tilt with the Gamecocks on Saturday.
Cordray was one of the many high schoolers who attended Brent Venables’ football camps during the summer. The Class of 2029 recruit from Oklahoma City earned his offer from OU on June 3 after competing in front of the Sooners’ coaching staff.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end plays for Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Okla. He is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star recruit.
Despite only being a sophomore, Cordray already holds offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech and Arkansas in addition to Oklahoma.
Per Kennedy, Cordray will also visit Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Baylor after taking a trip to SMU on Saturday.
Another 2028 defensive lineman, Brynnen Thompson, took to X (formerly Twitter) and reflected on his trip to Norman on Oct. 18, when the Sooners lost 21-13 to Kentucky.
In his post, Thompson said, “(I) had a very nice experience at the University of Oklahoma. It was a blessing to be treated with such hospitality. The meetings with the staff did not disappoint.”
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 260 pounds, Thompson is a 4-star recruit ranked as the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2028 class, per Rivals.
A native of Laurel, Del., Thompson has collected offers from several other major programs already, including Florida, Tennessee, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas Tech and NC State.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield