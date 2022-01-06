Oklahoma Hires J.R. Sandlin as Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting

Sandlin is an Alabama native and has a significant background in recruiting and coaching throughout the Southeast.

Oklahoma apparently has hired J.R. Sandlin as its director of player personnel and recruiting.

Sandlin made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Drew Hill just finished his eighth season as OU’s director of player personnel. An OU spokesman told SI Sooners that Hill is remaining on OU’s support staff. The university hasn’t made an official announcement yet regarding specific titles under new coach Brent Venables. As of Thursday afternoon, the Twitter bios of both Hill and Sandlin currently include "director of player personnel."

Under Hill, OU’s recent efforts have piqued the school’s profile in the eyes of recruits. The Sooner staff under Lincoln Riley and Annie Hanson produced social media campaigns and other branding ideas that in many ways have set the standard nationally. Hanson joined Riley last month at USC.

At OU, Hill has overseen scholarship distribution and also has served as liaison for NFL scouts as well as the point man for OU’s walk-on program. According to his bio in the 2021 OU media guide, Hill also helped direct players in their off-field efforts with strength and conditioning coaches and academic coordinators.

Sandlin spent the last eight years as recruiting coordinator, tight ends coach and senior executive head coach under John Grass at FCS Jacksonville State. Grass and JSU mutually agreed in November to part ways after he went 72-26 with six Ohio Valley Conference championships.

Among the coaches Sandlin worked with at Jacksonville State was Venables’ new defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, Todd Bates, who played at Alabama in the early 2000s.

According to Sandlin’s bio at Jacksonville State, he previously served as recruiting analyst at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly in 2013, director of recruiting for four months under Butch Jones at Tennessee in 2012, and was on the recruiting staff under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2011-12.

Sandlin hails from Tuscaloosa, AL, played tight end at Central Florida from 2005-07 and became a UCF recruiting specialist in 2008-09. He also spent time as a high school coach in Alabama.