Poll Report: Oklahoma Holds Steady in Polls Ahead of Massive Non-Conference Matchup
NORMAN — After a convincing Week 1 win, the Sooners didn't move too far in the newest college football rankings released on Monday.
OU remained at No. 18 in the AP Top 25, while the Sooners moved to No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after starting the season unranked.
The Sooners beat Illinois State, the No. 6 team in the FCS preseason coaches poll, 35-3 in their season opener on Saturday. Quarterback John Mateer, a Washington State transfer, threw for 392 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in his OU debut.
Alabama dropped 13 spots from No. 8 to No. 21 after losing 31-17 to Florida State, so the Sooners passed them. But Iowa State, now 2-0, jumped the Sooners and five other squads to land at No. 16, keeping OU at No. 18.
OU is one of 10 teams from the SEC ranked in the AP poll. Four squads from the conference — LSU (No. 3), Georgia (4), Texas (7) and South Carolina (10) — are ranked in the top 10. Texas was No. 1 in the preseason AP poll but dropped six spots after losing 14-7 to Ohio State.
The aforementioned Buckeyes are the new No. 1 team with 1,636 points in the rankings. Just behind them is Penn State, who beat Nevada 46-11 in Week 1.
Oklahoma entered the year unranked in the Coaches Poll but cracked this week’s top 25.
The Sooners are one of 10 SEC squads ranked in that poll, along with Georgia (No. 3), LSU (4), Texas (6), South Carolina (11), Ole Miss (14), Florida (15), Tennessee (17), Alabama (20) and Texas A&M (22). Three other SEC teams — Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt — are receiving votes.
Ohio State and Penn State are also the No. 1 and 2 teams in that poll, respectively, though Georgia and LSU have their positions flipped in the coaches poll.
OU was unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time since 1999.
The Sooners' Week 2 opponent, Michigan, is ranked in both polls.
The Wolverines dropped a spot from No. 14 to No. 15 in the AP poll after beating New Mexico in Week 1. Michigan moved from No. 14 to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.
Kickoff between the Sooners and Wolverines is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.