Oklahoma Begins Pursuit of 5-star Offensive Lineman from Class of 2028

Oklahoma has already earned commitments from several top-tier 2027 offensive linemen, and now the Sooners are looking to add some big men to their 2028 class.

Offensive tackle Austin Attalah announced on Wednesday that he received an offer from OU.

Attalah hails from San Bernardino, CA. He stands 6-8 and weighs 300 pounds.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Attalah is a 5-star recruit. Those rankings have him as the No. 27 overall player, the No. 3 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player from California in the Class of 2028.

As a sophomore in 2025, Attalah started six games on Cajon High School’s varsity squad. He had to sit out of five games due to California’s high school transfer rules, per his X (formerly Twitter) account. Attalah also plays basketball for his high school.

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Attalah has become one of the nation’s most sought-after offensive linemen over the last few months.

The offensive tackle entered 2026 with only one offer, and he didn’t receive his first Power Four offer until Feb. 24. Since then, Attalah has collected offers from over a dozen major programs, including Alabama, Oregon, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, USC, Cal and Notre Dame.

Despite still being an underclassman, Attalah has started checking out campuses.

On April 2, Attalah took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. Two weeks later, he took one to Cal. According to USC Trojans On SI, he also stopped by a USC practice on March 26.

The next step for Oklahoma in Attalah’s recruitment will be to try and get him to Norman for an unofficial visit. Then, the Sooners’ staff would be able to further build on their relationship with the highly touted tackle.

Per 247Sports, OU has offered six offensive tackles from the Class of 2028. All six of them are uncommitted, and five of them are ranked as 4-star prospects or better by the recruiting outlet.

Oklahoma has yet to secure any commitments from the 2028 class. The Sooners earned a pledge from running back Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 tailback in the class, per 247Sports — in January, but he backed out of his verbal commitment on April 1.

For the 2027 cycle, the Sooners have earned commitments from 19 players. Of those 19 commits, three of them are offensive tackles: Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Luke Wilson.

OU’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by rivals.