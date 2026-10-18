Oklahoma Hosts 5-star Tight End Commit at Kentucky Game

The Sooners’ game against Kentucky didn’t go well, as they lost 21-13 to the No. 15 Wildcats for their third loss of the 2026 season.

OU, however, did host a handful of blue-chip recruits.

One of those was tight end Seneca Driver, a 2027 prospect from Danville, Ky., who pledged to Oklahoma in March.

Driver stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 250 pounds. The Kentucky native is a 5-star recruit and the No. 14 overall prospect from the Class of 2027, per Rivals.

As a junior at Boyle County High School, Driver caught 49 passes for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. After his illustrious junior season, Driver committed to OU on March 7, when the Sooners hosted their “Future Freaks” junior day event.

Driver got to see Oklahoma — and Kentucky — utilize its tight ends on Saturday.

For the Sooners, Rocky Beers caught OU’s only touchdown pass in the second quarter. For the Wildcats, Willie Rodriguez caught five passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s worth noting that Kentucky was heavily involved in Driver’s recruitment before he pledged to OU, as he has already taken a handful of unofficial visits to Lexington.

Other 2027 commits attend Kentucky game

Driver wasn’t the only OU pledge to visit Saturday’s contest.

Offensive lineman Isaac Coughran of Katy, Texas, was there, and he took a picture with fellow offensive line commits Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny.

Coughran, Hackett and Penny make up three of the six offensive linemen who have committed to OU from the 2027 class. Hackett and Penny are 5-star recruits, according to Rivals, while Coughran is a 3-star prospect.

The other three offensive linemen pledged to Oklahoma are Luke Wilson, Tyson Ross and Jaxon Lawler.

Athlete Greydon Howell of Broken Bow, Okla., was also in Norman as the Sooners hosted the Wildcats.

Howell is a 4-star recruit, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete logged 20 touchdowns — eight passing, 11 rushing and one receiving — during his first five games of the 2026 season at Broken Bow High School.

Oklahoma hosts blue-chip Texas Tech commit

In addition to the OU commits who were in town, the Sooners hosted 4-star athlete Gideon Gash for an official visit.

Gash is a consensus top-60 prospect. He is the No. 53 overall prospect and the No. 4 athlete in the 2027 class, per 247Sports.

A native of Novi, Mich., Gash committed to Texas Tech on June 6. He also took official visits to OU and Alabama during the summer.

Linebacker commit Jaylen Scott of Mobile, Ala., posted a video of Gash’s official visit photoshoot on X (formerly Twitter).

As a junior at Detroit Central Catholic High School, Gash played both cornerback and wide receiver. On defense, he registered 74 tackles, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a scoop-and-score touchdown. On offense, he caught 19 passes for 540 yards and eight touchdowns.

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