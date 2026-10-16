Staff Picks: Can Oklahoma Keep Momentum Rolling Against No. 15 Kentucky?

John Hoover

Kentucky isn’t particularly great at anything (except maybe 2-point conversions), and they’re not really very bad at anything. One area that is concerning is third down conversions — on both offense and defense. UK ranks 135th nationally in third down offense, and is 128th in third down defense. Give the edge to Oklahoma in that important metric, and expect to see more improvement from the OU offensive line, the OU running backs and the OU quarterback. One area Kentucky does do pretty well is turnover margin — the Wildcats rank No. 9 nationally at plus-1.17 per game. Therefore John Mateer and the Sooners might have to replicate last week’s zero-turnover performance in the Cotton Bowl if they’re going to extend their winning streak to two games.

Final: Oklahoma 28, Kentucky 24

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma got the win it needed, but it will have to handle success to notch another victory Saturday night. Brent Venables' defense will frustrate the Kentucky offense — and potentially hand the OU offense some premium field position if Will Stein opts to roll the dice on fourth down — but this will come down to the Sooner offense. Ben Arbuckle's group needs to show that the ground game they found in the third quarter can translate week to week. If that is the case, and Oklahoma wins the turnover battle, a rejuvenated Tate Sandell could be the difference on Owen Field.

Final: Oklahoma 24, Kentucky 20

Carson Field

OU’s defense put together its best performance of 2026 last week against Texas. The unit will be put to the test when it faces off against Kentucky’s high-flying offense. The Wildcats have three running backs who have rushed for over 100 yards, and Kenny Minchey has excelled at avoiding turnovers. Big plays will happen against OU’s defense, like they did against Texas. But the unit is strong enough to keep the game low-scoring. That means it will be up to the offense to avoid turnovers, sustain drives and, obviously, score points. The Sooners struggled offensively against Texas. But there were a handful of positives, including Lloyd Avant’s 72-yard day, John Mateer’s back-to-back sideline throws to Isaiah Sategna in the fourth quarter and the offensive line’s incremental improvement. If the unit can build on those positives, OU will win its second game in a row over a quality opponent.

Final: Oklahoma 20, Kentucky 17

Ryan Aber

The running game wasn't even good, really, in the second half of the Red River Rivalry win. It was, however, passable as a Division I running game, which is a significant upgrade to what it looked like in the three-and-a-half games that preceded it. Oklahoma comes out and builds on that performance — not with a major jump but at least picking up an occasional first down on the ground against a defense that gave up 232 rushing yards two weeks ago against South Carolina — and is able to squeak out a win over the Wildcats. John Mateer's numbers won't be great, but he is at least able to avoid the disastrous moments that cost the Sooners against Michigan and Georgia in particular, while Oklahoma's defense continues to show that they remain one of the best in the country.

Final: Oklahoma 24, Kentucky 21

Brady Trantham

Both teams are coming off emotional wins. While Kentucky has disadvantages in this game, they are a more complete team — albeit with a lower ceiling — than inconsistent Oklahoma. It is difficult to see the offense either becoming something more against a far worse defense than they've faced over the last month or keeping pace with Stein's attack in the event the defense lets up a few scores. Kentucky is an old, experienced team. They've not played much football together, but going on the road in an environment like Oklahoma isn't going to shock them. OU rallies late but can't dig out of the hole it dug for itself with first-half turnovers.

Final: Kentucky 28, Oklahoma 27

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