Oklahoma Hosts Dozens of Commits, Prospects for Official Visits

NORMAN — With camp season now in the rearview mirror, Oklahoma hosted over a dozen recruits for their official visits over the weekend.

Several of those prospects were already committed to OU when they arrived on campus for their visits.

Oklahoma came into the weekend with five offensive line commits — Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny, Luke Wilson, Tyson Ross and Isaac Coughran — and all of them took their official visits this weekend.

The Sooners hosted one other offensive lineman, Jaxon Lawler, and he decided to verbally commit after a memorable trip to Norman.

In his commitment post on X (formerly Twitter), Lawler said, “After countless conversations, visits, prayers, and discussions with my family and coaches, I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma.”

Lawler hails from Bushland, TX, in the Texas Panhandle. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Lawler is a 3-star prospect and the No. 80 interior offensive lineman from the Class of 2027. Other major schools that offered Lawler include Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.

According to 247Sports, Penny is a 5-star prospect, while Hackett is a 4-star recruit. The recruiting outlet grades Wilson, Ross, Coughran and Lawler as 3-stars.

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On the defensive line, OU pledge Sione Felila was on campus for his official visit.

Felila is a consensus 3-star recruit from Hesperia, CA. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 74 defensive lineman from the 2027 class, and he is listed at 6-2 and 285 pounds.

Several skill-position commits were on hand for their visits, too.

Quarterback Jamison Roberts, a native of Saraland, AL, took his official visit over the weekend.

Roberts stands 6-3 and weighs 190 pounds. He is ranked as a 4-star recruit by Rivals, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star.

During his junior season at Saraland High School, Roberts completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Several other major programs pursued Roberts, including Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Florida.

Also from Alabama, safety commit Jaylen Scott took his official visit over the weekend.

How I look sooner nation??👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NexVE1EwxU — Jaylen Scott 27’ (@JaylenS_4) June 13, 2026

From Mobile, AL, Scott is a consensus 4-star prospect. In 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2027 class, Scott is the No. 276 prospect and the No. 23 safety.

Scott pledged with OU on March 7, choosing the Sooners over Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan.

Another defensive back commit, cornerback Mikhail McCreary, was on campus.

McCreary, from San Antonio, is ranked as a 4-star prospect by all major recruiting services. The 6-0, 170-pound cornerback is the No. 209 overall recruit and the No. 35 player from Texas, per 247Sports.

McCreary committed to OU on Sept. 29 after the Sooners’ 4-0 start to the 2025 season.

Wide receiver Malahn Green came to Norman uncommitted, but he was part of the Sooners’ class by the time he departed.

A 5-10, 178-pound wideout from St. Louis, Green committed to OU on Sunday. Green’s commitment came just five days after he competed at the final Brent Venables Football Camp on Tuesday. Green earned an offer from the Sooners after a stellar performance at camp, and he’s now committed to OU.

Green’s only other Power Four offer came from Nebraska, though he also has received offers from Northern Illinois, Miami (Ohio) and Arkansas State.

Uncommitted prospects take official visits

In addition to the several commits who made it to Norman, a trio of uncommitted players got a taste of Sooner nation.

One of them was defensive back Trenton Blaylock of Humble, TX.

Blaylock is a consensus 3-star prospect, and he’s ranked No. 584 nationally by 247Sports’ composite rankings. Blaylock is the younger brother of OU running back Tory Blaylock, who rushed for 480 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman in 2025.

Blaylock’s trip to Norman was his third official visit of the summer, as he previously stopped by Vanderbilt and Texas.

Defensive back Jaiden Fields was another secondary prospect who officially visited OU over the weekend.

A native of Hutto, TX, Fields is a consensus 3-star recruit. He is the No. 627 overall recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the Class of 2027.

Fields took official visits to Texas A&M, SMU and TCU prior to his trip to Norman.

Linebacker Case Alexander also took an official visit to Oklahoma.

Alexander is listed at 6-3 and 215 pounds, and he resides in Washington, OK. The linebacker is the No. 311 recruit in the 2027 class and a 3-star recruit, according to Rivals.

Alexander is the son of Stephen Alexander, who played tight end at Oklahoma from 1994 to 1997 and later spent 10 seasons in the NFL.

Other schools in the mix for Alexander include Penn State, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Missouri and Michigan.