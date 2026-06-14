Oklahoma Adds 2027 Offensive Lineman From Amarillo

Oklahoma continues to stack talent on top of talent for the class of 2027.

Jaxon Lawler, a 3-star interior offensive lineman from Amarillo, TX, at Bushland High School, has verbally committed to the Sooners.

Lawler made the announcement on his X account.

B🅾️🅾️MER S🅾️🅾️NER

First and foremost, I want to thank God for His guidance and blessings throughout this journey.

After countless conversations, visits, prayers, and discussions with my family and coaches, I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my… pic.twitter.com/gd0E2VNlmD — Jaxon Lawler ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JaxonLawler) June 14, 2026

Per Rivlas, Lawler is ranked within the top 130 at his position and is the No. 186 player in the state of Texas. He chose the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and North Texas.

Lawler becomes the sixth verbal commitment for Oklahoma in the class of 2027. In-state 5-star recruits Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny headline the class. Luke Wilson, Isaac Coughran and Tyson Ross have also pledged to the Sooners — Coughran and Ross are interior linemen along with Lawler.

The Sooners also added receiver Malahn Green on Sunday morning.

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh oversees a drill at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The class of 2027 represents an added emphasis on not allowing a dip in offensive play that OU experienced in 2024 to happen again. In the early 2020's, former head coach Lincoln Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh didn't sign many offensive linemen out of high school.

This forced in the team to lean heavily on the transfer portal to overcome development busts and injuries with limited success.

Six offensive linemen commits, stacked on top of the previous two classes that have built the backbone of the depth on the offensive line the Sooners will take into the 2026 season underscore that emphasis.

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Bedenbaugh hopes that 2026 will return Oklahoma back to prominence concerning his position group. Since the 2024 NFL Draft, OU hasn't produced a first -round offensive lineman — Tyler Guyton in 2024 and Anton Harrison in 2023.

Febechi Nwaiwu is the latest NFL Draft pick from Oklahoma — going the fourth round to the Houston Texans.

Following the 2026 season, OU will have two draft eligible players in E'Marion Harris and Jake Maikkula. Both are expected starters with Maikkula returning for his second season with the Sooners. Harris spent the last three seasons at Arkansas and anchored the offensive line at right tackle over the last two years.

Potential star linemen Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis will be sophomores — Pierre-Louis will be a redshirt sophomore and therefore eligible to pursue a pro career should he decide after 2026. All three stand to help build back Oklahoma's offensive line reputation.

Oklahoma offensive linemen Ryan Fodje, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Lawler's verbal pledge comes as good news to Oklahoma, who recently lost verbal commitments from wide receivers Demare Dezeurn and Tra'Von Hall.