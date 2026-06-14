Oklahoma Begins to Replenish Wide Receivers in Class of 2027 With New Commit

Oklahoma's elite class of 2027 has added a new talent to the group.

Malahn Green, a three-star wide receiver out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, MO, has verbally committed to OU.

Green joins Broken Bow's Greydon Howell as the class of 2027's pass catchers.

Green is a three-star recruit per 247Sports. He is No. 16 player in the state of Missouri and a top-150 wide receiver in the nation, per that outlet, though Rivals/On3 does not have Green rated. Green chose OU over Nebraska among other schools.

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

This news comes at a good time for the Sooners' recruiting efforts in 2027. Oklahoma has recently lost preps wide receivers' four-star Demare Dezeurn and Tra'Von Hall within the class.

Dezeurn is from Westlake Village, CA, and had made OU aware that he wanted to take other recruiting visits. Either the Sooners moved on from Dezeurn as a result, or Dezeurn went another direction on his own. Hall, from Tuscaloosa, AL, flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Ole Miss.

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Green did not play in 2025 due to transferring to Cardinal Ritter. As a sophomore in 2024, he nabbed 42 receptions for 695 yards (16.5 YPC) to go along with four touchdowns for St. Louis St. Mary's High School.

Recent running back verbal commitment Jakoby Dixon also did not play during his junior season due to transferring. Not playing their junior seasons appear to greatly influence Dixon and Green's recruiting ranking among the services.

The Sooners' 2027 class is ranked third per Rivals/On3 and fourth according to 247Sports. Five-stars like Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Gabriel Osborne Jr. highlight the class with linebacker Cooper Witten and Seneca Driver — the No. 1 tight end recruit in the nation — providing even more star power among the group.

2026 will be a pivotal season for wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. With Isaiah Sategna III returning alongside transfers Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone, OU hopes to see massive improvements among their pass catchers.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna smiles before scoring a touchdown in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In addition, young players who Jones recruited like Elijah Thomas, Manny Choice and Jahsiear Rogers are hopeful candidates to crack the lineup or see meaningful play on the field. Last season, OU relied heavily on transfer receivers like Sategna and Deion Burks with Sategna earning All-SEC honors after finishing second in touchdowns and yards among wide receivers.