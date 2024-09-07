Oklahoma-Houston GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
The Cornerbacks
This is another really good opportunity for the Oklahoma defense to put forth a standout performance. With Houston, that starts with pass defense, specifically at the cornerback spot. We don’t know if Woodi Washington and Gentry Williams are over their preseason injuries enough to play this week (Washington sat out last week while Williams played only 16 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus), or if Kani Walker and San Diego State transfer Dez Malone are back in the lineup again (Malone played 35 defensive snaps against Temple, while Walker played 40). But the Cougars’ starting wide receivers are 6-3, 6-2 and 6-foot, and with no threat of running the football (UH had 38 yards on the ground against UNLV and averaged just 1.5 yards per rush, which included -49 yards on six sacks), QB Donovan Smith can’t be allowed to get things going through the air. If OU’s corners can lock in on the big Houston wideouts, then Smith will face more pressure from the Sooner pass rush and sacks and turnovers will ensue, and this will be another blowout.
— John E. Hoover
Jaquaize Pettaway
Brenen Thompson and J.J. Hester got the first shots at replacing Jalil Farooq’s production against Temple, but the results were mixed. The duo got open, but dropped crucial passes from Jackson Arnold. Tuesday, Brent Venables said Jaquaize Pettaway is nearing full health after a hamstring injury, and that the second-year wide receiver can be utilized both in the slot and on the outside. Pettaway caught nine balls from Arnold in last year’s opener, and he could be primed for a big night against Houston to show Emmett Jones that he should be trusted with a larger role in the offense moving forward for a position group that has been hit pretty hard by the injury bug to start 2024.
— Ryan Chapman
Zion Ragins
Despite being a 5-foot-8, 145-pound true freshman, former 4-star prospect Zion Ragins played 14 offensive snaps in the Sooners' season opener. The speedy wideout checked into the game in the first half and caught one pass for seven yards in his OU debut. With Jalil Farooq out for an extended period of time, Jayden Gibson sidelined for the season, Nic Anderson possibly being held out again and J.J. Hester dropping two passes against Temple, Ragins should get even more opportunities against Houston. With remarkable speed, quickness and acceleration, Ragins can stretch defenses vertically or get open on short routes and make defenders miss in space.
— Randall Sweet
Kip Lewis
Remember when Tulane came into Norman and nearly, nearly upset the second-ranked Sooners on opening day of 2021? That Willie Fritz-coached team exposed the Sooners’ defense time and again for short to medium gains as quarterback Michael Pratt completed 27 passes for an average of 6.7 yards per completion. Brent Venables needs Kip Lewis, often one of the team’s best linebackers in coverage, to hold down the middle but still be reliable fitting gaps against inside run. Lewis’s task Saturday night will be as mental as it is physical.
— Bryce McKinnis
Andrel Anthony
With so many injuries at receiver for OU, someone has to step up, and a healthy Andrel Anthony seems to be the next man in line. Other than Deion Burks being a TD machine in his OU debut, no one else emerged last week to be a target for Jackson Arnold. Anthony, returning from injury, got the least amount of chances, though, playing only eight snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. And only six of those were actually pass plays. OU seemed to be cautious with Anthony in his return, but with more injuries plaguing the position and a game under his belt, Anthony should get a chance to be a top pass catcher if given a full slate.
— Dekota Gregory
Kobie McKinzie
Oklahoma’s linebacker rotation was expected to be a bright spot this season — and that sentiment rang true in the team’s first game. Danny Stutsman, Kip Lewis, Lewis Carter, Jaren Kanak, and Kobie McKinzie all had moments of brilliance. It’s clear what Stutsman brings to the table, and Lewis’ stock has been on the rise since OU-Texas last year, but McKinzie has a chance to firmly establish himself in the rotation and play meaningful snaps for Oklahoma. He brings a different skillset than Lewis who is fast and physical. McKinzie has a massive frame and should be a force against the run. He can stuff gaps, swallow anything up the middle, and add a different style of physicality to this defense. Expect him to get some extended run against Houston’s struggling offense.
— Ross Lovelace