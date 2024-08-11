Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Ready to 'Fly Around' After Building on Last Year's Key Experience
NORMAN — Kip Lewis’ breakthrough into the starting lineup was a revelation for Oklahoma’s defense in 2023.
The then-redshirt freshman was a little light for the ideal linebacker, but it didn’t hamper his production.
Lewis, who was described as a “ball magnet” by OU head coach Brent Venables, ended the year with 66 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.
He blew up multiple plays on the goal line against Texas to help the Sooners get a key stop, which propelled him into a starting role down the final stretch of the year.
Now as he enters his third year with the Sooners, he’s over 220 pounds and is ready to take on the SEC.
“I feel like it's a good weight, being able to go fly around, hit people, knock people back,” Lewis said after Oklahoma’s practice concluded on Saturday night. “So it'll be fun.”
Lewis brought stability alongside Danny Stutsman a year ago, and the duo is back again.
Though he preformed well alongside the veteran linebacker, Lewis and the entire unit struggled to replace Stutsman’s production when he exited the second half against Kansas and missed Bedlam due to an injury.
Venables brought Zac Alley in over the offseason to serve as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in place of Ted Roof, and Alley’s introduction helped Lewis digest the defense to get even more comfortable in Year 3 of the system.
“We call [Alley] like the mini BV. He's got tendencies of V,” Lewis said. “So he's amazing. He really brings out the best in us.
“… Just learning, getting, schematically wise, the defense down. It's been amazing.”
Though Lewis is more comfortable in the defense, he won’t have to digest opposing offenses by himself.
Stutsman spurned the NFL Draft to return for another year under Venables, and his experience is crucial for his fellow linebackers as well as the entire defense.
“He brings that leader mentality, that pushing, that edge that pushed,” Lewis said. “He will bring out the best in you, and that's the best thing about Danny, is your gonna get his best and he's gonna motivate you to do your best.”
Lewis is looking to take another step forward, too.
Though he’s not always been the loudest guy behind the scenes, Lewis said he gained confidence from last year’s game experience and it’s helped him take on a larger leadership role in the locker room.
“Getting snaps in general, it just helps you grow as a player,” Lewis said. “Game-speed wise, you can’t replicate that in practice. I was grateful enough to be put in that position and have the opportunity to go out and play and get experience underneath my belt.
“… Now [I’m] starting to step into trying to be vocal. Trying to become better and better at that every day.”
Like the rest of the defense, Lewis is ready to show just how much he’s improved this offseason once the season starts.
But in the meantime, he’s focused on making the most of every practice in fall camp leading up to the Aug. 30 opener against Temple in Norman.
“It's really good to get back,” he said.