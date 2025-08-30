All Sooners

Oklahoma-Illinois State: LIVE In-Game Observations

Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations from the Sooners’ first contest of 2025 against the Illinois State Redbirds. 

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the No. 18-ranked Sooners open the 2025 season against the Illinois State Redbirds. 

3:45 p.m.

Fans are starting to enter the stadium and OU's special teams are on the field for warmups. Still a bit over an hour from kickoff in Norman, but ready to get this highly-anticipated season underway.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer finally get to debut their offense at Oklahoma.

— RC

Ryan Chapman
