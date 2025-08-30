Oklahoma-Illinois State: LIVE In-Game Observations
Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations from the Sooners’ first contest of 2025 against the Illinois State Redbirds.
In this story:
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the No. 18-ranked Sooners open the 2025 season against the Illinois State Redbirds.
3:45 p.m.
Fans are starting to enter the stadium and OU's special teams are on the field for warmups. Still a bit over an hour from kickoff in Norman, but ready to get this highly-anticipated season underway.
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer finally get to debut their offense at Oklahoma.
— RC
Published