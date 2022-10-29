Oklahoma-Iowa State Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

AMES, IA — Unranked Oklahoma returns to action this week agains the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. AllSooners has three reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

9:58 a.m.

Per an OU spokesman, D.J. Graham is again expected to wear No. 9 today.

— RC

9:44 a.m.

Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman is giving it a go in the warm ups. Unclear if he will make his first appearance since the TCU contest, but a good sign that he's not in street clothes from the start here in Ames.

— RC

9:30 a.m.

The AllSooners crew has arrived at Jack Trice Stadium just as the teams are trickling out of the locker room for the pregame warm up. It's a bit chilly at field level, but the flags on top of the goal posts are dormant and it looks like there won't be much wind to factor in today.

Jack Trice Stadium Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

— RC

