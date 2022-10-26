Oklahoma is Preparing for a Healthy Dose of Xavier Hutchinson From Iowa State

NORMAN — Iowa State’s defense isn’t the only unit with All-Conference talent.

Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, already a two-time All-Big 12 selection by the coaches, is putting together another outstanding season.

Seven games in, Hutchinson has hauled in 67 catches for 758 and five touchdowns as he’s helped ease new quarterback Hunter Dekkers into his starting role.

The Sooners are no strangers to Hutchinson.

In OU’s three previous meetings agains the Cyclones, Hutchinson has caught 20 passes for 245 yards and two scores.

“I think he’s a great player,” OU cornerback Woodi Washington said. “I know they’re gonna try to get him the ball.”

Already this season, Washington and the Sooner secondary have faced off against explosive receivers.

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson already has 758 receiving yards on 67 catches this season Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Texas’ Xavier Worthy are just two of a number of talented receivers tormenting Big 12 defensive backs this year.

But Hutchinson’s physicality sets him apart.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior from Jacksonville, FL, uses his frame to shed defenders and consistently haul in contested catches.

“He’s a guy that they get the ball to a lot on all kind of different routes,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said on Monday. “His route tree, he runs the entire route tree. He’s reliable. He’s tough. He’s good with the ball. He breaks tackles.

“He’s a matchup problem. They do a really good job of finding him and targeting him with the football. Good things happen when they get him the ball.”

Washington said he knows he’ll have to play with excellent technique to slow down Hutchinson, as he’ll have to match his physicality for four quarters on Saturday.

“(I’m) really just working my feet at the line, working my feet,” Washington said, “trying to get hands on him as much as possible and not letting him get free releases, because when guys run free, that’s when they catch the ball. And really just driving to my man.”

“… It’s definitely gonna be a challenge. Because he’s physical, so I’m gonna try to get physical back with him and get hands on him. He’s gonna make plays, I’m gonna make plays.”

Hutchinson by far gets the most action out of the Cyclone receiving corps too.

He’s hauling in 9.5 catches per game on average, outpacing Jaylin Noel’s five catches per game.

Iowa State targeting Hutchinson in big moments shouldn’t come as any shock to the OU secondary, but his ability to win one-on-one battles still makes him a formidable threat any time Dekkers drops back to pass.

“They’re gonna try to feed him as much as they can,” Washington said. “He does a great job getting open. He has real strong hands, and he’s real physical at the catch point. So, just trying to be physical back with him when the ball’s in the air.

“… You know he’s gonna get the ball. A lot of third downs they look to feed him. So different things like that. You just gotta be prepared for it.”

Entering the game, Iowa State has the No. 118-ranked rushing attack in the country. If the Sooner defense can have success limiting the Cyclones on the ground, they’ll have to work overtime to shut down Hutchinson and have success against the Iowa State offense.

“They've got a terrific set of receivers,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday. “… Xavier Hutchinson, No. 8, great, great player. And then a quarterback that's again another dual threat quarterback, Dekkers doing a great job.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.