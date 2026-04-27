Oklahoma Joins the Race for Class of 2028 5-star Edge Rusher

Jayden Bell’s skill set has caught the attention of dozens of major college football programs, and now the Sooners have joined in pursuing the edge rusher.

Bell, a 6-5, 220-pound defensive end from the Class of 2028, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he received an offer from Oklahoma on Monday.

“Humbly honored and profoundly grateful to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma,” Bell said in his post.

A native of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Bell is a consensus top-40 recruit in the 2028 class. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, Bell is a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 overall player from the class.

As a sophomore at Brother Rice High School in 2025, Bell notched 60 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He earned Michigan All-State honors for his outstanding second season of high school football.

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ director of scouting, said that Bell can be a “true difference maker on defense” in his evaluation of the prospect.

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“Equipped with an exceptional profile for a young pass rusher,” Ivins said. “Camp footage reveals a budding frame that’s yet to fully mature. Wins with finesse and his overall fluidity as he can twist and turn.”

Even with two seasons remaining at the high school level, Bell has caught the attention of nearly every major program. Schools that have offered him include Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Indiana and Oregon.

Bell, of course, hasn’t taken any official visits, as he’s only a sophomore. But the edge rusher has already taken multiple unofficial trips.

Over the last few months, Bell has unofficially visited Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. He took gameday visits to Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Purdue during the fall.

According to Rivals, the Sooners have offered six edge rushers from the Class of 2028, including Bell. Oklahoma currently has zero commitments from the 2028 class, as running back Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 running back in the class, per 247Sports — backed out of his pledge with the Sooners earlier in April.

The Sooners’ 2027 class consists of one edge rusher so far, as Utah native Krew Jones committed to OU after its win over LSU on Nov. 29. Oklahoma signed three defensive ends — Jake Kreul, Matthew Nelson and Dane Bathurst — as part of its 2026 class.